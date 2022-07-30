REVIEW: Summerslam 2021: Bring The Star Power

wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.

Call It A Win: Medical Update On Ric Flair Following His Last Match
That could have been worse. There are legends in wrestling and then there are people like Ric Flair. After a career that has spanned the better part of fifty years, Flair was finally ready to hang it up after this weekend’s appropriately titled Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair has been training for months, but there is only so much that can be done at 73 years old. The match has taken place, and now we know a bit about how he is doing.

Becky Lynch Suffers Separated Shoulder at SummerSlam
You hate to see it. According to a report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam during her match with Bianca Belair. From the report:. “Becky Lynch took the Jaded (Glam Slam) and landed sideways, she landed on her side. Having separated...

UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.

Ronda Rousey Suspended By WWE
I guess you can’t do that. According to a report from WWE.com, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended from the company. This is due to her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam 2022, following her match with Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

An Interesting Goal: How Bryan Danielson Tried To Get Fired From WWE
He had a reason. There have been very few success stories in wrestling like that of Bryan Danielson. Just looking at him, there is little reason to believe that he would become a star. That is just what Danielson has done though, as he has become one of the most successful names in wrestling history. There were some darker times to his career though, and now he has revealed a rather interesting story.

How They See Them: Here’s Who WWE Sees As The Top Women On Television
Some people never change. There are a good deal of talented people on the WWE roster and fans know a lot about almost all of them. They know who they like and who they don’t like, which often has quite a bit to do with how the wrestlers act. Some are heroes and some are villains, but at times it might seem to be the opposite. Now we know how things are set up behind the scenes.

WATCH: Here’s What Happened After WWE Summerslam Ended
There’s one more thing to do. Over the weekend, WWE presented its annual Summerslam show, which was certainly eventful. The show was the first major event following Vince McMahon’s retirement from the company, which meant that things were changing in a hurry. WWE needed to do something big for the show and that is what they did in the main event, though there was one more thing to do.

Another Kind Of #1: The Usos Did Something For The First Time Ever At Summerslam
There’s a first time for everything. WWE presented its annual Summerslam event over the weekend, marking the thirty fifth edition of the show. As usual, the event was one of the biggest of the year and featured some of the top names in all of WWE. That means making it onto the card is a big deal, and it turns out that two of the people on the show did something no one has ever done before.

He Has A Chance: This WWE Star Is Likely To Benefit From Triple H Taking Over
Call it a hope spot? WWE has changed quite a bit in recent weeks and those changes are likely to continue for the time being. This has centered around Vince McMahon stepping away from the company with Triple H taking over as head of talent relations and creative. That means some people are going to be getting a chance that they have not received before and that was on display this week.

Monday Night Raw Results – August 1, 2022
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re done with Summerslam and things feel like they have been reset around here. We get to see what is going on with the first Raw of the new regime and there is a good chance that there are going to be some changes. That should make for a fun night and that is what the show needs. Let’s get to it.

REVIEW: Saturday Night’s Main Event #35: Make Me Buy That Show
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?

Second Chance: News On New Stable Formed At WWE Summerslam
I guess he wasn’t a fan. There have been a lot of changes to WWE in recent weeks and the biggest has been the departure of Vince McMahon. After about forty years of running the company, McMahon has finally retired, taking with him a long legacy. One piece of that legacy is turning down ideas that might have flourished, which very well might be the case again.

WRESTLING RUMOR: Becky Lynch Possibly Injured During Summerslam Match
It’s always a possibility. Wrestlers are some of the hardest working athletes you will see anywhere and they put their bodies through some incredible effort every time they get in the ring. Unfortunately there is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt, which is a possibility for everyone on the card. It very well may have happened again to a fairly big name.

WATCH: Mick Foley Reveals Extortion Attempt Against Him, Social Media Hacked
That’s a thing that can happen. Wrestling has changed a lot in recent years and those are not changed that can be reversed. One of the biggest changes has come through social media, as wrestlers are now more accessible than they ever have been before. That has several benefits but also several downsides, one of which was learned firsthand recently by a wrestling legend.

Hit The Gas: More On The Brock Lesnar Tractor Spot At Summerslam
That’s a big tractor. Summerslam has come and gone and the show certainly saw some changes for WWE. It was the first major show without Vince McMahon in charge of the company and that meant WWE needed to make some kind of an impact. A lot of that came in the main event which featured one of the stranger things that WWE has done in a rather long time. Now we know a bit more about what happened.

RUMOR: RAW Said To Be “Really Good” Tonight
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a tweet from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, tonight’s episode of raw he said to be looking really good and is a packed show. The tweet further states that the show is looking so good...
