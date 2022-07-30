Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

www.wltx.com
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — There's talk of corruption in Cleveland County. Catawba Two Kings Casino is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area, off of Interstate-85. According...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss it as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by York County earlier this summer over the Panthers' failed training camp and headquarters. In the lawsuit, York County says it lost millions of dollars when...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Stress is inevitable. Everyone is going to deal with stress at some point in their lives. Or even their day. It’s how you deal with it that makes the biggest difference. And the last few years have been full of stress and anxiety for many people. Whether it’s trying to avoid Covid, working, rising prices due to inflation, or the war in Ukraine, some days I feel like I’m the most stressed than I have been on any day in my life. That might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but gosh don’t we all need a break?
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
The North Carolina casino opened about a year ago about 30 miles west of Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
CHARLOTTE — A family says a Charlotte moving company finally delivered their belongings after holding them hostage for 329 days. But that family’s fight isn’t over -- now, the Better Business Bureau is taking new action against the company. Channel 9′s Allison Latos has investigated complaints against...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Wall Street Journal reports that the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and brother of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn were given shares of a company that leased slot machines to a North Carolina tribal casino. The casino run by the Catawba Indian...
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
Check your tickets people!! “Two Mega Millions” lottery tickets were sold in the Charlotte area. That means, 2 people are now a million dollars richer! The prizes still remained unclaimed this weekend according to lottery officials. The tickets were both sold in the Charlotte area. One, was sold...
Kendrick Lamar will be in Charlotte tonight for his "The Big Steppers" tour.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
