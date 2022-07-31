Protesters call for Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run to resign

Protesters came out to call for the resignation of a Jersey City councilwoman after being accused of a hit-and-run.

Surveillance video appears to show Councilwoman Amy DeGise hitting a bicyclist and then driving off.

More than two dozen people came out call for DeGise to step down, including Andrew Black, who admitted he did not have the right of way before he was struck by the car. He says she should have stopped.

RELATED: Activist: Hudson County Democrats' silence about council member's hit-and-run highlights power of group

"I look up and I realize, 'Oh no. I'm going down a one-way street,' and the hit was faster than I could even think,” he said. “…The fact that she just drove away, that's what I'm worried about."

Black was not seriously hurt.

DeGise remains in office despite those calls for her to step down.

EXCLUSIVE: HIt-and-run victim speaks with News 12 New Jersey