Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire

Arkansas Family Comes Together to Aid 13-Year-Old Sole Survivor of House Fire
After a house fire killed six of her family members, the sole survivor is being supported by her relatives. According to 40 / 29 News, a fire destroyed a home in Arkansas, leaving six people dead and investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Department have been looking into the source of the fire.
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
Bella Vista, Springdale, Fayetteville police to host National Night Out
The City of Bella Vista announced the city police department will be holding the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
Deputy injured during armed stand-off in Johnson County
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department was wounded earlier today during an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane in Johnson County. Law enforcement officers found themselves in a stand-off after the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out
ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities. According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors...
Tyson Foods helps provide 4,000 backpacks for students
Organizations in Northwest Arkansas teamed up this weekend to get local kids ready for the upcoming school year.
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Working4You investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24. Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday. According...
Pope Co. judge faces suspension, ordered to anti-bullying class
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year-long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
Fort Smith festival raises funds for local organizations
Fort Smith hosted its 8th annual Peacemaker Music Festival.
Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens
FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
