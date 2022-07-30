Updates & Week of Aug 1 Meetings of Interest for District 2

www.cityofmadison.com
City of Madison Wisconsin
Early Voting, New Trash Schedule, and Other Highlights for Week of August 1, 2022
The Common Council will meet in hybrid format at 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 2nd. For information about additional City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City meeting schedule. Early Voting Information. In-person absentee voting has started for the August partisan primary! You can find the list of in-person...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Virtual Meeting for Development Proposal at 6706-6714 Odana Road
Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 6:30pm, where we will hear about Northpointe Development and DreamLane Real Estate's development proposal for 6706-6714 Odana Road, formerly "The White House Shoppes." The proposal is a mixed-use development with approximately 124 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space in four stories over one level of parking. It would require a demolition permit and conditional use approval.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
City of Madison Wisconsin
Food Carts at Olbrich, Ice Cream Social, Harmony Bar - D15 Update 8/1/2022
There will be an information session in the back room of the Harmony Bar on Tuesday, August 2nd at 5:30 to hear from the new owners in relation to their liquor license application. There will also be public hearings on the license at the Alcohol License Review Committee on 8/17/22 and at the Common Council on 9/6/22.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski
It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski ended her U.S. Senate campaign. It was a week of rapid realignment, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropping out and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry following suit on Wednesday. With Democrats consolidating behind Barnes, the frontrunner is now all but certain to win the primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
City of Madison Wisconsin
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at the Lakeview Library, administered by Public Health Madison & Dane County!. 1st, 2nd, or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available while supplies last. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. 5-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Walk-ins encouraged....
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Aldo Leopold Park Reimagined Celebration
Javascript is required to view this map. Join Madison Parks friends and partners to celebrate the reimagined Aldo Leopold Park! Join us at 3:45pm for a short presentation and ribbon cutting and an afternoon and evening of fun for all ages ending the evening with a free movie. Aldo Leopold Park Reimagined is a Parks Alive event. Parks Alive is a collaborative effort across multiple City of Madison departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources including MSCR, Madison Public Library, Madison Reading Project, and more! Healthy Kids Collaborative is proud to partner with these impactful community organizations.
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
A month from start of classes, Madison Metropolitan School District has nearly 200 teacher openings to fill
MADISON, Wis. — With just over a month until the start of the new school year, the Madison Metropolitan School District is still looking to fill nearly 200 teacher openings. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. So far this summer, the district has made 406 hires.
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
S. Stoughton Rd. at Buckeye Rd. The Madison Police Department is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that sent one person to the hospital. Officers were dispatched to S. Stoughton Rd. just south of Buckeye Rd. around 2:15 p.m. A semi rear-ended a truck, causing the truck to strike two...
WISN
Kettle Moraine school board bans pronouns and flags
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — At the Kettle Moraine School Board meeting this week, the superintendent made it clear that staff needs to leave their politics at the schoolhouse door. Superintendent Stephen Plum told board members that after legal consultation, he’s clarifying the employee code of conduct. “The expectation...
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
City of Madison Wisconsin
MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team Assists With Special Rescue in Town of Vienna
The Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was called to assist DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS with a special rescue involving a man trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. UW Med Flight also responded. The man was performing maintenance when he fell into...
