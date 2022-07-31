ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

People Are Sharing Habits They Thought Were Normal Until Their Partner Saw Them

By Jake Farrington
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhmUF_0gz2lKyk00

Being in a relationship can be a beautiful thing.

NBC / Via giphy.com

It can teach you a lot about the world and about life, but most importantly it can really help you learn about yourself.

MGM / Via giphy.com

When another person is around all the time, they're privy to the habits and behaviors you thought were completely normal until there was someone around to see them.

(And you're privy to theirs! )

So, with the help of the BuzzFeed Community and Reddit , I've rounded up some of the funniest and weirdest behaviors that people's significant others have let them know are maybe not...the norm.

1. "My husband microwaves his ice cream to 'make it soupy.'”

saltedwatermelon

Netflix / Via giphy.com

2. "I only eat the tops of muffins (it’s the best part). It makes my husband crazy because somebody else needs to eat the rest of the muffin."

shetay95

NBC / Via tenor.com

3. "Blowing into a cup or glass when you first get it out of the cupboard. It's a habit I've had since I was very little (bug incident, ugh)."

hmbohot

4. "My partner flushes the empty loo rolls. I had to tell him to stop. His parents do it at their house."

notdotcom

NBC / Via giphy.com

5. "I use my feet to pick stuff up."

Ashleysf22

6. "My boyfriend drinks cow milk with ice. Ew."

brittanyroby29

CBC / Via giphy.com

7. "I eat my sandwiches from the square corners first...upside down."

—u/ carlettSonja

8. "I only eat the part of an Olive Garden bread stick that has the butter and garlic on it. So imagine a bread stick split in half horizontally with bites taken out of it. I use the leftover part to dip in the dressing, pasta sauce, or soup."

sasa1221hazza

Comedy Central / Via giphy.com

9. "Breaking the tip end off from a banana before eating it (nope, not a euphemism). My other half had never seen or heard of this before, and thought it was bizarre. I have only met one other person who does this."

daydreamdaze

10. "I'd always thank my now-husband for being 'supportative' and after a while he said to me, 'You know that's not a word right? It's just supportive.'"

helenc8

NBC / Via giphy.com

11. "Smelling a food or drink that I haven't tried before I try it. I maintain that it is a reasonable thing to do, but my fiancé laughs every time I do it."

smelicat

12. "When I brush my teeth (I brush my tongue too), I don't feel truly clean until I've gagged."

—u/ socialfire88

Bravo / Via giphy.com

13. "My wife can't take her morning vitamins on an empty stomach. So, she always puts them in her pockets, tucks them into her bra, etc., until she can go downstairs and make breakfast."

—u/ ArchMichael7

14. "My husband dunks his Oreos in water. (Yes, he does this even though we usually have milk available.)"

saltedwatermelon

NBC / Via giphy.com

15. "It takes me hours to finish a soda. As in, if I get a bottle of Coke, I’ll carry it around with me, sipping it for the rest of the day. I found out recently that my sister does the same thing, and my husband thought it was hilarious."

jessicaf22

16. "If he opens the microwave before the time is done, he DOESN'T CLEAR THE TIME OMGGGG."

—u/ bamber79

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKjjR_0gz2lKyk00
BBC

17. "I cover my ears when I flush the toilet."

—u/ ThaneToblerone

18. "Putting ointment all over my hands and wearing gloves over them to bed during the winter! And also wearing two mouth guards to sleep."

—Anonymous

CBC / Via giphy.com

19. "I used to always have chocolate bars in my purse, which was pointed out as not a normal thing people do."

MarkieMSM

20. "I thought it was normal to never flush the toilet at night after peeing. When I moved in with my first S.O., they had an intervention with me, saying it was super gross, and I was mortified, of course."

etconner

Fox / Via giphy.com

21. "My husband has the habit of being in his outside clothes all the time. T-shirt and jeans and he was fine with it! Even on the bed relaxing/cuddling."

BaeBumbleBees

22. "I eat the skin on kiwis. That's how I was taught, and apparently that's where most of the nutrients are, but my husband thinks I'm a weirdo (which I mean, I am but not because of that)."

delorienaz

Disney / Via giphy.com

Thank you to everyone who submitted your story! I hope you and your S.O. are very happy together. :)

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Chocolate Bars#Jeans#Comedy Central#Mgm Via#The Buzzfeed Community#Netflix Via#Nbc
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
DoYouRemember?

Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House

A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy