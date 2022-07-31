People Are Sharing Habits They Thought Were Normal Until Their Partner Saw Them
Being in a relationship can be a beautiful thing.NBC / Via giphy.com
It can teach you a lot about the world and about life, but most importantly it can really help you learn about yourself.MGM / Via giphy.com
When another person is around all the time, they're privy to the habits and behaviors you thought were completely normal until there was someone around to see them.
(And you're privy to theirs! )
So, with the help of the BuzzFeed Community and Reddit , I've rounded up some of the funniest and weirdest behaviors that people's significant others have let them know are maybe not...the norm.
1. "My husband microwaves his ice cream to 'make it soupy.'”giphy.com
2. "I only eat the tops of muffins (it’s the best part). It makes my husband crazy because somebody else needs to eat the rest of the muffin."
— shetay95NBC / Via tenor.com
3. "Blowing into a cup or glass when you first get it out of the cupboard. It's a habit I've had since I was very little (bug incident, ugh)."
— hmbohot
4. "My partner flushes the empty loo rolls. I had to tell him to stop. His parents do it at their house."giphy.com
5. "I use my feet to pick stuff up."
6. "My boyfriend drinks cow milk with ice. Ew."giphy.com
7. "I eat my sandwiches from the square corners first...upside down."
—u/ carlettSonja
8. "I only eat the part of an Olive Garden bread stick that has the butter and garlic on it. So imagine a bread stick split in half horizontally with bites taken out of it. I use the leftover part to dip in the dressing, pasta sauce, or soup."giphy.com
9. "Breaking the tip end off from a banana before eating it (nope, not a euphemism). My other half had never seen or heard of this before, and thought it was bizarre. I have only met one other person who does this."
10. "I'd always thank my now-husband for being 'supportative' and after a while he said to me, 'You know that's not a word right? It's just supportive.'"
— helenc8NBC / Via giphy.com
11. "Smelling a food or drink that I haven't tried before I try it. I maintain that it is a reasonable thing to do, but my fiancé laughs every time I do it."
— smelicat
12. "When I brush my teeth (I brush my tongue too), I don't feel truly clean until I've gagged."
—u/ socialfire88Bravo / Via giphy.com
13. "My wife can't take her morning vitamins on an empty stomach. So, she always puts them in her pockets, tucks them into her bra, etc., until she can go downstairs and make breakfast."
—u/ ArchMichael7
14. "My husband dunks his Oreos in water. (Yes, he does this even though we usually have milk available.)"giphy.com
15. "It takes me hours to finish a soda. As in, if I get a bottle of Coke, I’ll carry it around with me, sipping it for the rest of the day. I found out recently that my sister does the same thing, and my husband thought it was hilarious."
16. "If he opens the microwave before the time is done, he DOESN'T CLEAR THE TIME OMGGGG."
—u/ bamber79
17. "I cover my ears when I flush the toilet."
—u/ ThaneToblerone
18. "Putting ointment all over my hands and wearing gloves over them to bed during the winter! And also wearing two mouth guards to sleep."
—AnonymousCBC / Via giphy.com
19. "I used to always have chocolate bars in my purse, which was pointed out as not a normal thing people do."
20. "I thought it was normal to never flush the toilet at night after peeing. When I moved in with my first S.O., they had an intervention with me, saying it was super gross, and I was mortified, of course."
— etconnerFox / Via giphy.com
21. "My husband has the habit of being in his outside clothes all the time. T-shirt and jeans and he was fine with it! Even on the bed relaxing/cuddling."
22. "I eat the skin on kiwis. That's how I was taught, and apparently that's where most of the nutrients are, but my husband thinks I'm a weirdo (which I mean, I am but not because of that)."giphy.com
Thank you to everyone who submitted your story! I hope you and your S.O. are very happy together. :)
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.
