10 Of The Best K-Pop Songs With Spanish Influence

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The Best (And Worst) Fictional Influencers In TV And Movies
#OhCrepe, some of these fictional influencers really suck.
We Want To Know The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
The New "Pretty Little Liars" Is Great And So Are These Memes About It
"omg the new Pretty Little Liars is out, let me regress to my middle school years brb."
People Are Sharing The TV Shows That Actually Had A Good Ending, And Now I Want To Rewatch All These Shows
Here's hoping the Better Call Saul finale is as good as the Breaking Bad one...
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
Lizzo Explained Why She Didn't Like "About Damn Time" As A Lead Single At First
"I was like, this one? I don't know about this one."
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" Is A24's New Gen Z Whodunnit, And It's Actually A Lot Of Fun
I guarantee you will NOT see the ending coming.
The "She-Hulk" Creators Discussed The Show's Questionable CGI, And They Made A Good Point
“I know there’s lots of eyes on the CG and critique."
Gen Z Readers Shared What They Wish Older Generations Understood About Being A Young Person In 2022, And Everyone Should Listen To What They Have To Say
"It's not that we're dramatic or looking for attention — we are genuinely horrified at the state of the world, all while being told that we have it easier than anyone has ever had."
The Cast Of "Paper Girls" Chatted About Their Characters, Music, And Time Travel During A Game Of Who's Who
"Time travel is a complicated thing, and any one of us could mess something up!"
This Guy Unironically Tweeted About What You Should Have "By Age 30," And Now The Internet Has Made It A Meme
"By the age of 30 you should have at least 3–5 feral raccoons as your best friends."
Sophia Grace Addressed Rumors That She And Rosie “Don’t Get Along” Anymore As She Reflected On Their Past Experience Filming “The Ellen Show” Together
“I’m quite good at making my face look like maybe I have had surgery, even though I haven’t,” the 19-year-old said during a new, tell-all YouTube video.
"I Don't Care How Long It Takes": This Young Animator Says She'll Keep Drawing Outside Of Pixar's Gates Until They Give Her A Chance
"Put all of your focus on what it is you CAN do and work from there."
