10 Of The Best K-Pop Songs With Spanish Influence

By Cailyn Hoertz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vhIk_0gz2lJ6100

1. "O Sole Mio" by SF9

2. "Lo Siento" by SUPER JUNIOR (feat. Leslie Grace)

3. "LATATA" by (G)I-DLE

4. "Airplane Part.2" by BTS

5. "Oh NaNa" by KARD

6. "Daydream" by KARA KyuRee

7. "Señorita" by VAV

8. "Fast Pace" by SEVENTEEN

9. "One More Time (Otra Vez)" by SUPER JUNIOR (feat. Reik)

10. "Egotistic" by MAMAMOO

What songs would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments!

