Ukraine Needs Solutions, Not Endless War

By Steven Simon Jonathan Stevenson
 3 days ago
GSD
3d ago

The Russian military not occupy the east and south areas that they are currently in…. They bit off more than what they can handle. As long as the west continues to support Ukraine Russia will continue to lose significant amount of troops and equipment faster than the west is supplying Ukraine with modern weapons systems.

102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
ohmymag.co.uk

'He was not intelligent enough': Vladimir Putin failed to be KGB spy for this reason, claims ex-agent

Since the attack on Ukraine, not a day has gone by without a report about Vladimir Putin. If it's not about his allegedly desolate state of health, old acquaintances speak up. One of them is Sergueï Jirnov. The ex-KGB employee spoke to the AFP news agency not only about the alleged reasons for the attack on the neighbouring country but also about how he assesses the Russian president and his actions.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
CNBC

Ukrainians try to hold back Russians at the Donetsk border; Moscow angry after Putin-Macron call details are revealed

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on June 6, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an air alert was announced over almost the entirety of Ukraine last night, raising civilian anxiety. Meanwhile in Russia, the Parliament has given its initial approval to measures that put Russia's economy on a war footing.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Did Russia Take Out Ukrainian HIMARS Missile Launchers?

Ukrainian military officials rejected Russia’s claims as “fake.”. ​​The Russian military claimed on Wednesday that it destroyed two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missile launchers in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. “In the area of the village of Malotaranovka, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed two US-made HIMARS...
MILITARY

