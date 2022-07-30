Ukraine Needs Solutions, Not Endless War

nationalinterest.org
GSD
3d ago
The Russian military not occupy the east and south areas that they are currently in…. They bit off more than what they can handle. As long as the west continues to support Ukraine Russia will continue to lose significant amount of troops and equipment faster than the west is supplying Ukraine with modern weapons systems.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin doesn't just want to annex Ukraine anymore, he's trying to 'destroy' it
An exiled Russian oligarch said Putin's goal has shifted beyond annexation to destroying Ukraine. "He destroys Russian-speaking cities, he destroys human beings," said Leonid Nevzlin. "This is his way to take revenge — against Ukraine and against Zelenskyy," Nevzlin added. An exiled Russian oligarch said he believes Russian leader...
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.
People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin
The Ukrainian president said "the world allowed this situation to develop," and because of that, "the whole world" bears responsibility for the war in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Putin believes he's winning in Ukraine but will become 'most dangerous' when he thinks Russia is losing, expert warns
Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russia expert, in a NYT op-ed said that Putin believes he is winning in Ukraine. "That might seem hard to believe," Stanovaya said, "But it's what the Kremlin seems to believe." But Putin will likely become "most dangerous" if his perspective shifts and he believes he's losing.
ohmymag.co.uk
'He was not intelligent enough': Vladimir Putin failed to be KGB spy for this reason, claims ex-agent
Since the attack on Ukraine, not a day has gone by without a report about Vladimir Putin. If it's not about his allegedly desolate state of health, old acquaintances speak up. One of them is Sergueï Jirnov. The ex-KGB employee spoke to the AFP news agency not only about the alleged reasons for the attack on the neighbouring country but also about how he assesses the Russian president and his actions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia reportedly shot down its newest and most advanced fighter jet in Ukraine
Russian air defenses seemed to have gone into overdrive and shot down their fighter jet over Ukrainian airspace, Forbes has reported. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this week and was shared by a Russian official on Telegram, without knowing which aircraft had been shot in the sky. Other users on Twitter later shared it.
Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows
A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Business Insider
'One shot one kill' NLAW missiles may have killed hundreds of Russian tanks in Ukraine
Western-developed Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons have had an impact in Ukraine. Ukrainian troops have effectively used the "one shot one kill" against Russian armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces have attributed about 30% to 40% of Russian tank losses to the NLAW. As the Russo-Ukraine War drags on, the Next Generation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost "thousands" of lieutenants and captains, a US official told Reuters. Russia and Ukraine are both experiencing hundreds of losses per day, the unnamed official said. The official also added that more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets in Ukraine had also been destroyed.
CNBC
Ukrainians try to hold back Russians at the Donetsk border; Moscow angry after Putin-Macron call details are revealed
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on June 6, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an air alert was announced over almost the entirety of Ukraine last night, raising civilian anxiety. Meanwhile in Russia, the Parliament has given its initial approval to measures that put Russia's economy on a war footing.
No matter what the Kremlin says, the sanctions against Russia are working and 'catastrophically crippling' its economy: study
Russia's economy is crumbling under sweeping sanctions and a corporate exodus, a Yale study found. The study stands in contrast to economic releases from the Kremlin. "The Kremlin has a long history of fudging official economic statistics," the Yale authors wrote. Five months into the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's economy...
Biden says Trump made 'gigantic mistake' withdrawing US from Iran nuclear deal
President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Wednesday that former President Donald Trump made a "gigantic mistake" withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal and said Iran was closer now to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Daily Beast
Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash
A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
nationalinterest.org
Did Russia Take Out Ukrainian HIMARS Missile Launchers?
Ukrainian military officials rejected Russia’s claims as “fake.”. The Russian military claimed on Wednesday that it destroyed two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missile launchers in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. “In the area of the village of Malotaranovka, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed two US-made HIMARS...
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
Estonia’s prime minister has a message for the West: ‘Don’t worry about Putin’s feelings’
TALLINN, Estonia — Sitting in her office in Stenbock House, a well-appointed neoclassical building in the heart of Tallinn’s medieval Old Town, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wanted to discuss the last 80 years of European history but she had only 20 minutes. An attorney by training and a...
Comments / 3