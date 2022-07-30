Super League: Twelve-man Leeds secure dramatic golden-point victory over Catalans after late comeback

www.skysports.com
James Maddison: Leicester reject second bid over £40m from Newcastle for midfielder
Leicester have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for midfielder James Maddison - with the latest proposal made at just over £40m. The Magpies saw their opening £40m bid rejected at the weekend and the latest offer was understood to be over that figure. Leicester are believed to...
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Super League: Will Toulouse Olympique defy history in battle to avoid relegation?
For the second week in a row, the hosts took the lead in the Betfred Super League match, only for lapse defending and poor discipline to prove costly and send them back to the bottom of the table. Having briefly hauled themselves out of the relegation place on the back...
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
Women's Super League stars who shone at Euro 2022 - Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh, Stina Blackstenius and more
England's march to Euro 2022 glory broke new ground for Sarina Wiegman's team, but you can expect to see many more of the tournament's big-name stars in regular Women's Super League action next season. Only three of the 18 players used by Wiegman will be plying their trade outside England...
Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on brink of Champions League exit after goals from Teddy Teuma and Dante Vanzeir
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted Rangers were "lucky" to only lose 2-0 in their third qualifying round tie at Union Saint-Gilloise which leaves their Champions League hopes at severe risk. Teddy Teuma scored the Belgian side's first European goal in 58 years during the first half before Dante Vanzeir converted a...
Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season
1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses
Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal saw England beat Germany 2-1 and win Euro 2022 in sensational fashion at a packed-out Wembley Stadium. In front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192, Kelly's 110th-minute winner secured England the country's first major international success since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper set for Nice medical after agreement reached
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to sign for French club Nice. The 35-year-old Denmark international has arrived in France and will undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club after an agreement was reached between the clubs. Speaking at the weekend, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted Schmeichel would be...
Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty
Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock. That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.
Chloe Kelly savours England's historic moment as Leah Williamson sends powerful message after Euro 2022 glory
England's hero Chloe Kelly said she was living the dream after firing her country to Euro 2022 glory. Kelly came off the bench to score a 110th-minute winner and give the Lionesses a 2-1 win against Germany in the final at Wembley. After Ella Toone's opener had been cancelled out...
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
Euro 2022's defining moments: England's final victory against Germany to Alessia Russo and Alexandra Popp magic
From Alessia Russo's stunning goal to continuous record-breaking moments, Euro 2022 has been one of the biggest and most exciting women's tournaments in history. Here, Sky Sports takes a look back at the moments that defined a summer... England opener in front of record crowd. Much of England's pre-tournament build-up...
Commonwealth Games: England reach semi-finals with win over Uganda
Jess Thirlby's team will finish either first or second in Pool B and a duel with world champions New Zealand on Thursday night should decide that, as long as the Silver Ferns beat Trinidad & Tobago later on Tuesday. From the outset, England's full-court defensive pressure helped to limit Uganda's...
Premier League players will limit taking a knee before matches, league announces ahead of new season
Premier League players will no longer routinely take a knee before matches, the league has announced ahead of the new season. Players began taking a knee during Project Restart, in the wake of George Floyd's unlawful killing in the USA and the Black Lives Matter movement which followed. Aston Villa's...
Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston feature in team of the week
The new Scottish Premiership season kicked off in style as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell made winning starts. After Ange Postecoglou's champions got their title defence off to a perfect start against Aberdeen - three Celtic players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week. Rangers...
