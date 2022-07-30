A simple and effective ANTIGONE at Great Salt Lake Fringe

utahtheatrebloggers.com
utahtheatrebloggers.com
Toxic friendships take a TRIP at the GREAT SALT LAKE FRINGE FEST
SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes going to a one-act play is more about getting introduced to an idea or a concept more than a completely fleshed out story. Such is the experience of attending Trip at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. Written by Cordelia Brand, Trip did not come together, but it still had some interesting ideas batted about.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
Don’t boo for THE HAUNTING IS YOU at the Great Salt Lake Fringe
SALT LAKE CITY — There are two truths universally acknowledged by theatre makers: 1. You will always be fundraising. 2. Improv (improvised theatre) can be fun, but it is also really, really hard. I tip my hat to the producing team and cast of The Haunting Is You for their efforts to face these two truths head on.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
PLEASANT GROVE rock opera is visceral and painfully relevant
WEST VALLEY CITY — Pleasant Grove is an exciting piece of theatre that its creators have been developing since the 1990s. Set in our own Utah Valley in the 1970s, this sung-through rock opera tells the true story of the Barrett family and their son Alden whose suicide created a stir in their church community. The production’s eclectic style features SALT Contemporary Dance Company and Bay of Pigs, the rock band that wrote and performed the music live. The show is like Dear Evan Hansen — only with Molly Mormons, hippies, and a drum set.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
ROLE PLAY is a deep show at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Fest
SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
SMALL BOX WITH A REVOLVER is a bullseye
SALT LAKE CITY — In Small Box With a Revolver, Sam and Gene are strangers who do not why or how they have woken up in a locked room with nothing but a small box. Their budding friendship takes an unfortunate turn when they discover the box contains a revolver. In a clear homage to Samuel Beckett‘s absurdist dramas like Waiting for Godot, playwright Dustin Hageland uses his two strangers to examine the absurdity and beauty of life and friendship that everyone has experienced in the last few soul-trying years.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
You can cheer for SOMETHIN’ TO CRY ABOUT at Salt Lake Fringe
SALT LAKE CITY — In a story inspired by recent Utah headlines, Somethin’ To Cry About explores the emotional life of Donald, a Black teen forced to attend therapy after punching a basketball teammate during a game. Donald, played with charm and vigor by Dorsey Williams, is respectful, but put off by his white therapist Cheryl’s attempts to get him to open up. Rather than expressing his mounting frustration to her, Donald snaps of his fingers and breaks to fourth wall to talk to the audience.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
CLOWN HOUSE is more than clowning around
SALT LAKE CITY — When walking into Clown House, devised by the Beyond the Line Theatre Company and part of the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, it is a little hard to know what to expect. The set consists of a wall of messages that funny is bad and routine is good, they are not clowns, laughing is bad, etc. There are a lot of papers on the floor. The show is directed by Jordan Reynosa and consists of three players, Reynosa, Tom Roche, and Kaiti Smith.
spotonidaho.com
This Blue Collar Comedian's Farewell Show Will Be In Salt Lake City
If you are a fan of the Blue Collar Comedy Series, you aren't going to want to miss this. Continue reading...
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
thesignpostwsu.com
Buzzing around downtown Ogden
The Beehive Bash returned for the second year to the Monarch Studios on 25th street in Ogden. The Monarch holds and rents studios out to different artists and creatives in the Ogden area. The Beehive Bash activities included live music, specialty vendors, beers, ax throwing and a pie eating contest.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
MONOLOGUES FROM A MOVEMENT empowers and reminds
SALT LAKE CITY — Monologues from a Movement, by Amanda Caraway, is a series of monologues based on true stories gathered by the author brought together to be presented in a condensed format at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. It was announced that a full length production is planned for 2023 at Wasatch Theatre Company. The cast featured both singular monologues and some group recitations and even one group song composed by director Cami Rozanas with lyrics by author Caraway.
New tunnel at SLC airport will make walk between concourses shorter
Construction is underway on a new tunnel at the Salt Lake City International airport that will make the walk from the main terminal to Concourse B shorter.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
You’ve got to buy a ticket or two for OLIVER! in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, directed by Margo Watson, is an entertaining musical the whole family will love. The play starts off with the energetic song “Food Glorious Food,” performed by Ryan Clark, as Oliver, and the workhouse children. Clark was a pleasure to watch and captured my heart as the sad little orphan boy whose mischievous personality had him bouncing from home to home and wondering “Where Is Love?” Despite his young age (only 8-years-old) Clark performed with maturity and poise. During the opening scene he experienced microphone problems but carried on as if nothing had happened until it could get fixed. The other children were just as amusing to watch. Dressed by costumer Marie Crawford in rags and patches, each child brought an endless amount of energy to the play and a personality to their character that made me feel like I was truly witnessing the shenanigans of childhood.
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
WATCH ME DISAPPEAR makes visible the challenges of healing
SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
SCERA’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC sings up mixed results
OREM — Over the years the SCERA in Orem has become one of my favorite local theaters. Whether it is inside productions like Catch Me if You Can or outdoor like the recent Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical, they repeatedly deliver professionally mounted and delightful shows at low admittance costs. It is this history of quality that left me a little underwhelmed with their recent production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music. It has its strengths as a show, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t expecting it to be significantly better.
Three bars to try on Salt Lake City's Main Street
COVID hit just as I was wrapping up the early years of parenting, so Salt Lake City's nightlife more or less passed me by. Yes, but: That makes a night on the town all the more exciting, as my husband and I found out. This weekend, we spent our anniversary pub crawling on Main Street. The street between 400 South and South Temple is closed to traffic on weekend afternoons, giving pedestrians plenty of room to stumble and veer as needed.Here are some Main Street highlights:1. CarnEvil at Quarters Arcade Bar Quarters Arcade Bar has dozens of video games...
ksl.com
Provo filmmaker fulfilling promise to brother with Down syndrome by making him a movie star
PROVO — Look out, Jack Black. There's a new movie star in town named David Johnson, and his slapstick comedy and impeccable comedic timing might just take the world by storm — at least that's what his older brother says. Not only that, but Luke Johnson is on...
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
