Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Texas amid tightening governor race; Gov. Abbott 'meets with victims' families' in Uvalde

www.12newsnow.com
Related
12newsnow.com
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
12newsnow.com
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
12newsnow.com
TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike. During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state...
12newsnow.com
Large-scale social security scam robbed elderly Texans of more than $800K, feds say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Federal agencies believe a large criminal operation based in India is targeting and stealing money from elderly Texans. This large scale crime has resulted in at least one death. Aakash Kalpesh Gandhi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and will spend the next four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
Lower chances in SE Texas
Drier air aloft may curtail chances Wednesday, however our wetter weather the next ten days will be Thu Night, Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, near normal chances.
12newsnow.com
Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-12 mph.
12newsnow.com
Partly cloudy, scattered rain Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
Comments / 0