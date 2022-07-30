Learn your Safe Routes to School before heading back on Monday!

beactivedecatur.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
Metro Atlanta schools see enrollment down as new school year begins
Schools across metro Atlanta have been seeing a decline in enrollment since 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is overall going back up across the state, but local districts are still seeing a decline in the number of students in their school systems, mainly due to the pandemic.
Cobb County Schools focus on safety as new school year kicks off
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday marks the first day of school in Cobb County and the superintendent made it clear that safety is a priority for the new year. “School safety is on the forefront of everyone’s mind after the tragedy in Uvalde,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Cobb...
Traffic shift planned at Panola Road and Snapfinger Road
STOCKBRIDGE — The construction a multi-lane roundabout at Snapfinger Road and Panola Road will result in a traffic shift on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Panola Road eastbound to State Route 155 will be shifted a lane to the right onto temporary pavement, and westbound traffic from SR 155 will be shifted a lane to the left within the construction area. Advanced warning signs, traffic striping, traffic signs, overhead signal lights and law enforcement will be in place for safe navigation through the construction area.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
46-Year-Old Jerome Banks Injured In A Three-Motorcycle Accident In DeKalb County (DeKalb County, GA)
A motorcycle accident in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others is being investigated. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 35 near Little River Canyon. Jerome Banks, 46, of Huntsville, driving a 2001 Yamaha, faced [..]
PHOTOS: Clayton County Police Department's National Night Out Celebration
The Clayton County Police Department celebrated National Night Out Aug. 2 in Lovejoy. The day is observed across the country as a way to enhance and forge relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
‘We feel trapped’: Neighbors in Brookhaven pleading with city after homes flooded, stranded
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — It isn’t a river rapid. But it is the intense flow of water from Saturday afternoon in the backyards of several homes along Cartecay Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pouring from one yard to the next. Ring camera captured...
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
Man shot while driving in DeKalb County, police search for suspects
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say shot a man while he was driving Monday night. At this time, we know that at least one person has been detained. Officers said the victim was traveling on South Hairston Road...
City of Atlanta plans to lease jail space to Fulton County
The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have reached an agreement for the city to temporarily lease up to 700 beds from the Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate overcrowding in the Fulton County Jail and other facilities. Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced the ordinance for the four-year agreement at the Aug. 1 meeting. Both […] The post City of Atlanta plans to lease jail space to Fulton County appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Stockbridge Police Dept. to host ‘Inaugural National Night Out’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Aug. 2, the Stockbridge Police Department will host its Inaugural National Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Clark Community Park located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge. According to the City of Stockbridge, this free activity will be held in conjunction with the Stockbridge...
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Early morning apartment fire in DeKalb leaves multiple families without a place to live
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue says investigators are looking into an apartment fire in DeKalb that happened early Tuesday morning. DCFR says the fire happened at 4:17 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say the...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Trees down, flooding and power outages reported due to storm in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms around the metro Atlanta area has caused headaches for many residents, motorists and businesses. Heavy flooding reported closed down the main travel lanes I-75 south in Cumberland near the Windy Hill Road overpass. A storm in the metro Atlanta area also knocked a tree...
Political Rewind: Music Midtown canceled; Claiming unborn kids on taxes; Update on Fulton probe
Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, political science professor, Georgia State University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant, president of Engaged Futures. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Music Midtown festival canceled; reports show strife over Georgia's permissive gun laws. Live Nation announced...
Police looking for 2 seen breaking into cars possibly armed in Snellville
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in Snellville are on alert. The Snellville Police Department released a video with a warning about a pair of individuals entering vehicles in the Newtons Crest Circle area. They say it appears one of them has a pistol in hand. If you have any information,...
