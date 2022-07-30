Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park

hi99.com
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown...
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.”. According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary...
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Terre Haute organizations collaborate for backpack giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Verizon store on US 46 was one of the thousands of locations across the country participating in the 10th annual ‘School Rocks’ Backpack giveaway put on by Verizon retailer The Cellular Connection. Sergio Anguiano with TCC said they saw a crowd as...
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County...
Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down...
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City.
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
