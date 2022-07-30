ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season. The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline. However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani. "Breaking: Angels have...
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider

Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___ “Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans. In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best...
