Blackhawks News & Rumours: Toews, Kane, Domi, Mrázek

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Golf Digest
Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?
As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
Cubs star Willson Contreras gets brutally honest on rumored deals ahead of MLB trade deadlin
Willson Contreras has been the subject of discussion in the MLB world recently… which is not a good sign for Chicago Cubs fans. The reason, of course, is that Contreras is one of the most hotly discussed talents ahead of the trade deadline. Many teams are lining up to acquire the services of the catcher… much to his chagrin.
Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed
With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky Opens Up On How Bears Misused Him
Chicago Bears’ fans are well aware of the struggles of Mitch Trubisky. After a full season away from the team and now finding a new home in Pittsburgh, he is finally opening up about his time with this organization. For the last year, Trubisky was fairly quiet and studied...
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Willson Contreras gets hugs after likely last game with Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willson Contreras received hugs and handshakes from teammates after striking out in the ninth inning Sunday night in what was likely his last game with the Chicago Cubs. The three-time All-Star catcher is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and expects to be traded to a contender before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline. The Cubs are off on Monday before playing Tuesday night in St. Louis. Contreras punched out against Giants closer Camilo Doval in a 4-0 loss at San Francisco to lead off the ninth, then let it sink in that his seven seasons with Chicago had likely ended. The backstop was a rookie on the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team. “That’s when I realized that it was the last game before the deadline,” he told reporters. “It hit me a little bit there.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Trade Packages To Send Pacers’ Myles Turner To Bulls
There’s an old expression about the best-laid plans. Often, they don’t go the way you’d hoped. It happens to frequently apply in the NBA. Sometimes, a player acquisition makes more sense on paper than it ends up making in practice. A player may regress, or simply not fit with the pieces they already have in place.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
Third, I’ll share notes about newcomer to the team Victor Mete’s friendship with Mitch Marner. Finally, I’ll share what I’ve been seeing as the narrative this offseason and compare it to the similar narrative that was going on just prior to the 2021-22 regular season. Item...
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Sign Jalen Luypen to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Jalen Luypen to an entry-level contract. John Matisz of The Score first reported the news. Luypen scored a career-high 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 regular-season WHL games for the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games en route to a WHL championship. He turned 20 years old on June 28.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
Yardbarker
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Comments / 0