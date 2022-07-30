Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

Day six of the Commonwealth Games sees England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson continue her run for heptathlon gold which will conclude on the track this evening. The reigning Commonwealth champion goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but faces stiff competition from team-mate Holly Mills among others. Emily Campbell also bids for a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting. The 28-year-old shot to fame when she claimed the Olympic silver medal in the women’s 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics after also taking Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago. She is the reigning European champion and a...

SPORTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO