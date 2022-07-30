ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

By Associated Press
KVIA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Red Roses ride Lionesses’ wave with ticket sales spike for next two matches

Rugby union ticket sales have soared for England’s two September women’s internationals following the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2022 campaign. The Red Roses face the United States at Sandy Park, Exeter on 3 September, an echo of the European champions’ fixture at Wembley against the USA in October which has seen its own huge spike in demand for tickets.
RUGBY
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Emily Campbell and Evie Richards go for gold as Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon

Day six of the Commonwealth Games sees England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson continue her run for heptathlon gold which will conclude on the track this evening. The reigning Commonwealth champion goes into day two with a 109-point lead, but faces stiff competition from team-mate Holly Mills among others. Emily Campbell also bids for a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting. The 28-year-old shot to fame when she claimed the Olympic silver medal in the women’s 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics after also taking Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago. She is the reigning European champion and a...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy