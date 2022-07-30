Abortion ban in legislative limbo in West Virginia after lawmakers disagree on key details in special session

www.albanyherald.com
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Donald Trump, power broker: Primaries show he retains a degree of control over Republicans
As in primaries past, the Trump movement took a few losses, but it also won nominations for many partisans.
