Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7
While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
What Kansas, Missouri residents should know before voting in Aug. 2 primary
With less than 12 hours until the first polls in our area open for Election Day, August primaries in Kansas and Missouri could set records.
Crews clean up mobile home abandoned under Kansas City bridge
Jackson County crews work to clean up a burned and abandoned mobile home left at 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway in August.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood woman is accused of attacking a teenager canvassing in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of primary election.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Heat index will reach above 100 degrees on Monday
One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park. The Lawrence Police Department arrested a man suspected of killing two people early Sunday morning. The lights are back on: Union Station debuts new lighting technology. Updated: Jul. 31,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
KCTV 5
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “When...
KCTV 5
KCPD working homicide near downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather...
