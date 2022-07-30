ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

 4 days ago
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide

Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
kq2.com

A leader in and out of the ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kcur.org

A guide to stargazing and observing the cosmos from Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Sometimes, Kansas City feels like the center of the universe, a rising star of the Midwest. At others, we’re reminded that we’re just an infinitesimal speck in the swirling mass of the Milky Way Galaxy. Beneath that starry canopy, we live and dream and gaze above, star-struck by its magnitude and awe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, July 31, 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Hundreds of abortion rights supporters turned out Saturday for their largest rally at the Kansas Statehouse since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that demonstrators were urging Kansans to vote no on Tuesday's constitutional amendment on abortion. Supporters of the amendment held their own event earlier in the day at the Value Them Both coalition offices in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
visitindependence.com

Beautiful new mural added to Independence Square

A new mural honoring the history of the California, Oregon, and Santa Fe Trails was recently completed by artist Julie Heide on the Independence Square. You can find it on the east side of S. Osage between Maple and Lexington Avenues. Find it on foot or see it from one of the beloved Pioneer Trails Adventures wagon rides around the square.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

