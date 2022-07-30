Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

www.kcrg.com
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Crews clean up mobile home abandoned under Kansas City bridge
Jackson County crews work to clean up a burned and abandoned mobile home left at 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway in August.
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jackson Co. Executive Frank White positive for COVID-19
Jackson County Executive Frank White tests positive for COVID-19. He said he took advantage of curbside voting and plans to work from home.
Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift over Kansas City
For the second straight night, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. could give Kansas Citians an extra filter for Monday night’s sunsets.
kq2.com
A leader in and out of the ring
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
kcur.org
A guide to stargazing and observing the cosmos from Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Sometimes, Kansas City feels like the center of the universe, a rising star of the Midwest. At others, we’re reminded that we’re just an infinitesimal speck in the swirling mass of the Milky Way Galaxy. Beneath that starry canopy, we live and dream and gaze above, star-struck by its magnitude and awe.
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night
New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
kcur.org
Interest rate hikes are making Kansas City's real estate market 'savagely unhealthy'
Andy and Stephanie Scoates have moved every few years since they came to the U.S. more than two decades ago — most recently from Oklahoma to Kansas City. They’ve spent more than a month searching for a house to buy in the metro. At an open house this...
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, July 31, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Hundreds of abortion rights supporters turned out Saturday for their largest rally at the Kansas Statehouse since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that demonstrators were urging Kansans to vote no on Tuesday's constitutional amendment on abortion. Supporters of the amendment held their own event earlier in the day at the Value Them Both coalition offices in Topeka.
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
visitindependence.com
Beautiful new mural added to Independence Square
A new mural honoring the history of the California, Oregon, and Santa Fe Trails was recently completed by artist Julie Heide on the Independence Square. You can find it on the east side of S. Osage between Maple and Lexington Avenues. Find it on foot or see it from one of the beloved Pioneer Trails Adventures wagon rides around the square.
