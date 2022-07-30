Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

Read on www.aol.com
Related
kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres
The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
NBC Bay Area
California Crews Make Fire Gains; Washington Town Evacuated
California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Phys.org
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Reno
Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
actionnewsnow.com
87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington town evacuates due to growing wildfire
Authorities in Washington state have evacuated an entire town in the eastern part of the state due to a growing wildfire threatening homes. Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said Thursday they expect the fire to pass through the town of Lind, Washington prompting an evacuation of the whole town, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
biztoc.com
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawn expert gives water-saving tips to maintain green landscape during California drought
There are many things you can do around your home to help you save water and money, while keeping your lawn as green as possible.
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
KTVU FOX 2
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire smoke could continue to be an issue; Now 900 acres
Air quality in Central Oregon took a severe turn Wednesday after smoke from a fire in the Willamette National Forest blew into the region. The Cedar Creek Fire reached 900 acres as of Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. That was a revised number after previously reporting at 1,200 acres.
Comments / 7