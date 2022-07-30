ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Crocker eagles last to take 2-shot lead at Hero Open

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — Sean Crocker's chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open.

The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 on Saturday to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Crocker, who started the day with a one-shot lead, moved to 18 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

“That was a nice little bonus on 18. I was trying to get it up and down for (birdie) but to see that ball drop was pretty cool,” said Crocker, who was born in Zimbabwe and raised in California.

He ran into trouble on the par-4 13th when he was in the thick rough after two shots and near a wall. He took a drop and settled for a double bogey.

He thought about playing it, though.

“Every time I got near that ball I just could see bad things happening,” he said. “We made the right decision there by taking the drop.”

Dantorp is alone in second after a bogey-free 69.

Adrian Otaegui (64) and David Law (65) are both three shots off the lead.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of room but I also know those gaps can be closed very quickly,” Crocker said. “It's been a long time since I've held something shiny. It would be a nice little present.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

65,000 tickets sold in 24 hours for England-US women's game

LONDON — (AP) — England's women's soccer team is continuing to generate unprecedented fan interest following its European Championship victory, with 65,000 tickets sold in less than 24 hours for its planned game against the United States at Wembley Stadium in October. The game pitting the European champion...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Osaka wins at San Jose in 1st match since May

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy