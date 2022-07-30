Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy

www.wvlt.tv
Related
wvlt.tv
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
wvlt.tv
‘The entire community itself was trapped’: Tennessee National Guard helps Kentucky flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard has returned home after leaving last Thursday to rescue those impacted by the Kentucky flooding. National Guard members said there were a lot of creeks in their area, but now it’s all muddy rivers going through people’s homes. “Imagine sitting...
wvlt.tv
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
wvlt.tv
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
(Gray News) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding. Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old. Their parents, identified as Amber Smith...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Seymour High football steps up to help out Kentucky flood victims
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour High School Head Football Coach Scott Branton used to coach at Pikeville College, now known as the University of Pikeville. During his time on the Bears staff, Branton coached a kid from Breathitt County, Kentucky one of the hardest counties hit by historic flooding in Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
Comments / 0