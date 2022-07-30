City of Goleta Welcomes Monarch 1 at Green Ribbon Cutting

www.edhat.com
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Montecito Businesses Want Parking Spots Back
Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklet’s temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021 and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore removing 20% of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of 'temporary' outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency
A new high - low siren system will be used from police cars for emergencies in Santa Barbara. Resident should then go to government or media sites for information. The post Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Begins
Construction of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Project will begin on Monday, August 1 and is anticipated to be complete in December. Project elements include replacing the weir gate with an improved design, construction of an upstream treatment wetland at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach.
National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
Old Dominion Freight Line to pay Santa Barbara County $1.36 million for environmental violations
Old Dominion Freight Line will have to pay $1.36 million to various jurisdictions, including Santa Barbara County, as part of a multi-jurisdictional settlement resolving allegations that the company failed to properly dispose of hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state The post Old Dominion Freight Line to pay Santa Barbara County $1.36 million for environmental violations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday
For the first time in three years, Santa Barbara is having a Fiesta! And this Wednesday, as is tradition, the official opening of the five days of Fiesta will be held at Mercado De La Guerra counting down to the opening of the Mercados at 11 am. Everyone is cordially...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Beautify Goleta Volunteers Collect More than 700 Pounds of Trash
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce its Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event on July 30, 2022, was another huge success! Five community cleanup locations were attended by 80 volunteers who collected 734 pounds of trash to prevent it from polluting our neighborhoods, creeks, and ocean. In addition to trash collected, the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight also collected 7,967 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items! Check out KEYT’s coverage of the event online.
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Training Burn Scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base
The Vandenberg SFB Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes this summer. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hiker Rescue on Tunnel Road
A hiker was rescued from Arlington Peak for a heat-related emergency on Monday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, air support, and a ground ambulance were dispatched to the area. They discovered a 48-year-old female with a life-threatening heat-related emergency. The hiker was hoisted into Air Support Helicopter...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Legal Agreement Blocks Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres of Central Coast
Community and conservation groups, the State of California, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management reached an agreement [Monday] to suspend new oil and gas leasing across more than one million acres of public lands in California’s Central Valley and Central Coast. The agreement resolves lawsuits filed in 2020...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
Nipomo is a haven for wealthy retirees. How about more housing for local workers?
What matters more, oak trees or affordable homes? | OPINION
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN VENTURA, CALIFORNIA
Nature and historical heritage define one of the central coast’s most charming seaside cities — Ventura, California. Historical buildings around this California town showcase the city’s origins, dating to the 18th century when Mission San Buenaventura was established just 20 minutes south of Santa Barbara. And the maritime history at Ventura Pier preserved the city’s most iconic waterfront attraction.
Santa Maria PD inviting the community to National Night Out event
Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.
Santa Barbara Independent
La Cumbre Plaza Pitched as 1,900-Unit Housing-Crisis Savior
The City of Santa Barbara was forced to reckon with its own reality with the upcoming Housing Element, where it would have to prove it could meet the state’s Regional Needs Housing Allocation (RHNA) number of 8,001 units by 2031. Part of its plan to fulfill that quota, as revealed in the first draft of the Housing Element presented to the City Council on Tuesday, is a reenvisioned version of La Cumbre Plaza as a 1,900-unit housing juggernaut.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Accident on Storke Road [Goleta, CA]
GOLETA, CA (August 2, 2022) – Monday night, a two-vehicle accident on Storke Road resulted with three injuries and road blockage. The crash happened on July 11th at around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road involving at least two vehicles. Police said that at least three...
