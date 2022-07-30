Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community

meigsindypress.com
Kelly’s Closet looks to add more for foster and kinship care children
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s Closet is a non-profit that gives children in foster and kinship care clothes and toiletries, like toothbrushes and deodorant. The 100 Women Who Care in the Mid-Ohio Valley chose them to receive $6 thousand. Now, the organization’s founder, Kelly Polinsky says this donation and...
FOOD: Huntington’s Kitchen announces August class schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for August 2022. All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Manna Meal to host annual ‘Bean Stringin’ Event’ at Charleston’s Capitol Market on Aug. 6
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents can join the soup kitchen Manna Meal for its 12th annual “Bean Stringin’ Event” on Aug. 6 at the Capitol Market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can participate in an Appalachian by purchasing green beans from any market vendor and sitting down to string them while […]
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care group held its fourth and final meeting of its fiscal year. Of the three non-profit groups that shared their reasons for donation, the group chose “Kelly’s Closet.”. A group specializing in providing clothing and basic hygienic items for...
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
Parkersburg URA accepts offer on affordable housing site
PARKERSBURG — Less than two weeks after declining $80,000 for the first of its affordable housing locations, the Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority accepted a $100,000 offer from the same buyers. The offer on 906 15th St. was approved on a 7-0 vote by the authority, which consists of all...
Drum Corps from across the nation performing in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Drum Corps Day, formally known as Drums Across the Tri-State, started with six Drum Corps units from across the country performing at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The event started at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins is a big […]
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After three years of hard work Concretia was finally unveiled. The start of Concretia was quite a surprise when one of the artists, Elin Jones, says it started as stepping stones. “It started we were making stepping stones of concrete with pottery insets. And I said...
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M. Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire at the intersection of School Street and Core Road in Wood County. According to East Wood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Utt, the call came in around 5:45 p.m....
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 1 is a significant date for a lot of people throughout the state of West Virginia. Today training camp starts for high school teams throughout the state of West Virginia. Head coach of the Parkersburg Big Reds, Matt Kimes, says this date is similar to...
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
