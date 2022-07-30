Syracuse Community Center to Serve Election Day Dinner on August 2 Primary

meigsindypress.com
WHIZ
Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine
The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
WTAP
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
WTAP
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After three years of hard work Concretia was finally unveiled. The start of Concretia was quite a surprise when one of the artists, Elin Jones, says it started as stepping stones. “It started we were making stepping stones of concrete with pottery insets. And I said...
WTAP
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Road in Parkersburg are a total loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M. Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire on School Road in Parkersburg. A trailer home on School Road in Parkersburg is a total loss. The call came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. WTAP has a reporter...
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
Bureau of Land Management to host wild horse and burro event in Franklin Furnace
MILWAUKEE – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a wild horse and burro placement event Aug. 12-13, offering approximately 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands at Ohio Horse Park, 400 Bobcat Lane, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. “The BLM’s goal is to place animals removed from overpopulated herds...
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Noble County
CALDWELL, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Noble County. It happened at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Noble Township. The State Patrol said 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 29 when he crossed...
Male hiker who died at Cantwell Cliffs in Hocking County has been identified
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio – A male hiker who was found dead at Cantwell cliffs in Southeast Ohio’s Hocking County has been identified as 35-year old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. Back in May a similar incident happened when another man died after falling from the Conkles Hollow overlook. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants to remind anyone planning to head to one of Ohio’s state parks that the best way to stay safe is to stay on the designated trails.
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI
Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
Athens County – Man Runs from Sheriff who Has Warrant Arrest
Athens – Sheriff’s department gave foot chase when a man with warrants did not want to be caught. According to the Athens Sheriff’s department, deputies were dispatched to Dutch Ridge Road in Guysville for a report of a male with active warrants that was seen in the area.
Body of Scioto County Teenager Recovered from Scioto River
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared in the Scioto River in Scioto County while swimming. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard Jr. had been swimming on Tuesday near the State Route 348 Bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.
