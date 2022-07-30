www.wdayradionow.com
Star Shanley QB and St. Thomas Commit Michael Rostberg Joins Prime Time Sports!
Shanley Deacons starting quarterback and St. Thomas football commit Michael Rostberg joined the crew on Prime Time Sports! He discussed committing to St. Thomas, recovering from last seasons shoulder injury, and previewed his senior season at Shanley.
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
A career in the courts
Longtime Fargo man was court reporter for 53 years. Norman “Norm” E. Mark has spent much of his life in court. But he was never a suspected criminal, a lawyer, or a judge. Norm was a court reporter for 53 years. And sometimes, because he was a freelance court reporter, his job would require traveling across the country and even into other countries.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
8-02-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:50 - Officer Rhonda Jorgensen - West Fargo Police Department - Night to Unite. 30:53 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. 47:25 - Aaron Sykes - North Dakota Cornhole (NDCH) LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae...
Former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist funeral service planned
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Memorial services for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m, with the internment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead. Bergquist was...
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
Fargo man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash
(Horace, ND) -- A Fargo man has died following a motorcycle crash two miles south of Horace late Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 75-year-old man was headed was eastbound on County Highway 16 around 3:52 p.m, a mile and a half west of County Highway 17 when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch.
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
