Kendrick Nunn Says Lakers Fans Can Expect ‘Consistency’ From Him In 2022-23

Well folks, the trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dodgers will be basically standing pat. They only made a couple of moves adding in slugger Joey Gallo, trading Jake Lamb to the Mariners, and sending Mitch White to the Blue Jays. But other than that, not a whole lot Dodgers fans can get excited about. It seemed as though the organization's goal was to clear up some space on the 40-man roster to prepare for key pieces that will be returning from injury, and they did just that.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO