Kendrick Nunn Says Lakers Fans Can Expect ‘Consistency’ From Him In 2022-23

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Wizards Insider Shows Kristaps Porzingis Putting In Serious Work
Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t been with the Washington Wizards for very long but fans are really hoping he lives up to his potential with the team. It has been a long time since Porzingis has really led a team – and the Wiz don’t expect him to do that in DC – but he could perform better than he has in years.
Bill Russell Once Threatened Celtics With Retirement If They Didn't Pay Him $1 More Than Wilt Chamberlain's $100K Contract
The world is currently mourning Bill Russell's passing. There's no doubt that Russell was a pioneer of the game as well as a Celtics legend, and he had a huge impact on the sport of basketball as a whole. One of the well-known things about Bill Russell was the fact...
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Hawks starting center Clint Capela posted a picture from the festivities where he posed next to teammate Trae Young and rapper Quavo. Not only are Capela and Young teammates, but they are close. The two connected on more assist combinations than any other players in the league last season. As...
Former Michigan State basketball captain Gabe Brown signs with Toronto Raptors
A former Michigan State basketball standout is headed north. The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday the club has agreed to a deal with former Spartans captain Gabe Brown. The team did not announce the financials behind the deal, but according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, Brown received an Exhibit 10 contract. ...
LA Promotes Top Hitting Prospect Prior to First Pitch on Tuesday
Well folks, the trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dodgers will be basically standing pat. They only made a couple of moves adding in slugger Joey Gallo, trading Jake Lamb to the Mariners, and sending Mitch White to the Blue Jays. But other than that, not a whole lot Dodgers fans can get excited about. It seemed as though the organization's goal was to clear up some space on the 40-man roster to prepare for key pieces that will be returning from injury, and they did just that.
Raiders Opinion: This Hall Of Fame Game Carries Greater Weight
When the family of Cliff Branch gives his Hall of Fame induction speech, the Raiders will officially kick off the start of a hopeful playoff journey. The “dog days” of the 2022 summer have been a bit more grueling than usual for Raiders fans as they wait for the debut of Davante Adams in the Silver and Black. Yet, the wait is coming to an end. Like the groundhog seeing its shadow on February 2nd signifying the coming end of winter, the NFL’s Hall of Fame game signals a new season.
Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan
Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
Lakers Legends React To The Passing Of Celtics Great Bill Russell
There is no figure in NBA history that symbolizes winning more than Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell. Russell played 14 seasons with the Celtics, capturing an astounding 11 championships during those years. He also had a successful coaching career with the Celtics, winning another two titles with the franchise.
