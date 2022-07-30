New bill lets retired teachers return to classrooms without impacting pensions

nbc25news.com
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's county prosecutors could have the ability to prosecute abortion cases in the future, according to a new court ruling, essentially ending Michigan's broad status as a state able to provide abortion access. The ruling by three Court of Appeals judges Monday splits Michigan into two...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2nd
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
GOP primary candidates: What they want you to know
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, many Michiganders will be voting for who will be going up against Democratic Governor Whitmer in the November 8 general election. Five republicans are on the primary ballot. UpNorthLive News invited all of the candidates to share with you, our viewers, who they are,...
From Michigan with Love: August 2022
FLINT , Mich. - Franklin Dohanyos returns for the August edition of 'From Michigan with Love.'. This month, the featured products from Michigan are:. You can learn more about their products in the video.
MI Secretary of State assures voters' rights will be protected for Aug. and Nov. elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Tuesday will be the first election since the presidential election of 2020, where some people were unhappy with the outcome and claimed there was voter fraud. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is assuring voters their rights will be protected in Tuesday’s election and in the general...
'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
StormReady Alert Day Wednesday as Dangerous Heat & Severe Storms Eye Mid-Michigan
The Mid-Michigan NOW weather team has issued a StormReady Alert Day for Wednesday, August 3rd. What exactly is a StormReady Alert Day and why do we issue one? When impactful weather is expected in Mid-Michigan, especially some that could bring a threat to life and property in several communities, we will issue an Alert Day 24 -48 hours in advance.
Kentucky dodges more rain, but rising temperatures on the way as cleanup continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The eastern part of Kentucky hit hard last week by devastating floodwaters luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but rising temperatures are on the way as residents work to recover from the damage. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the...
MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696
METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a 30-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving after he reached speeds of more than 130 mph on I-696. The man from Eastpointe allegedly told police he was, "upset and looking to track down his wife". His vehicle was also impounded.
Firefighters respond to possible gas leak in Oregon Township
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Fire units have cleared the scene. The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department is on scene of a possible gas leak in Oregon Township. The reported leak is near Indian Rd. south of Coldwater Rd. Please avoid the area if possible.
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
