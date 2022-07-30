Hawaii County Weather Forecast for July 30, 2022

bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 02, 2022
Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.2 feet 06:38 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 12:11 PM HST. Kawaihae High 1.3 feet 07:21 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST. TONIGHT.
Recent ‘Quakes Not Impacting Big Island Volcanic Activity
Two recent magnitude-4-plus earthquakes and a spike last month in seismic activity at a underwater seamount have not affected volcanic activity on the Big Island, according to a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist. Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist at HVO, said the largest of the recent earthquakes, a magnitude-4.6 temblor that rattled...
Geologic Forces From Iceland to Hawai‘i Inspire New Exhibit at EHCC in Hilo
An upcoming exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in downtown Hilo imagines Earth as a vast, diverse and dynamic living entity. “Terra Forma” showcases the work of eight artists who originate from far-flung locations: Icelandic artists Halldór Ásgeirsson, Heimir Björgúlfsson and Arngunnur Ýr; Solomon Enos, Leslie Gleim, Hamilton Kobayashi and Michelle Schwengel-Regala from Hawai‘i; and Mucyo from Rwanda. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, with a 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, opening.
Police Renew Warning About Jewelry Scam
Big Island police are renewing their warning about a recent scam involving counterfeit jewelry. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, police have seen an increase in reports of these types of scams during the past two months and have initiated multiple theft investigations. A Waimea jeweler also is reporting that several customers have been targeted by people selling fake jewelry.
More Than 6,000 Gallons of Sewage Discharged Onto Hilo Roadway
More than 6,000 gallons of wastewater were released Monday afternoon, Aug. 1, in the vicinity of two Hilo schools. The county Department of Environmental Management responded to a discharge of sewage from a manhole on Waiānuenue Avenue in the vicinity of Hilo High and Hilo Intermediate schools that started at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Wastewater Division personnel arrived on the scene and were able to stop the discharge by about 2 p.m.
One-Way Traffic Pattern Returns For Part of Morning on Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo During School Days
The 2022-23 school year begins Monday, Aug. 1, and with it comes a change in traffic flow for a portion of the mornings on a Hilo roadway while school is in session. A one-way traffic pattern for Waiānuenue Avenue, from the intersection with Komohana Street to Kamehameha Avenue, returns from 7:15-8 a.m. during school days beginning Monday. The Hawaiʻi Police Department will increase traffic enforcement efforts to ensure a safe transition back to the one-way traffic pattern. Those who do not obey the one-way traffic pattern face a $97 fine.
Bay Clinic, West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Merger Complete
A new community health center, the combination of two other health care providers, is serving 40,000 patients on the Big Island. The merger between Bay Clinic Inc. and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is complete. As of July 1, the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center began providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services and enabling services at locations in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Kaʻū, Kealakekua, Kealakehe, Waikōloa and Kailua-Kona.
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August
Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
Missing Puna Teen Located in Good Health
Update: Police reported Tuesday, Aug. 2, that 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain Andrade-Takahashi, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located Tuesday in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway, 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain...
Police: Body Located in Ka’u District
Hawai’i Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found Wednesday evening, July 27, in the Ka‘ū district, the police department stated Monday, Aug. 1. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section were alerted to the location of a partially buried body on a remote side road off of Highway 11, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary.
Summer Fest Continues at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua
Summer Fest continues in August in true ʻohana style at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua. The monthly market and craft fair will not just feature gifts, crafts, food and keiki entrepreneurs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, it will also include:. A live concert series with Micah Deaguiar.
15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following 3-Car Crash in Pepe‘ekeō
A 15-year-old boy is dead following a three-car crash on Māmalahoa Highway in Pepe‘ekeō Monday evening. The collision was reported at 6:09 p.m. When Hawai‘i police arrived on scene, the found the teen, later identified as Zion Hao-Kallio, of Ocean View, unresponsive. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
Man Faces Several Charges in Connection With Incident at Hilo Walmart
A Big Island man faces several charges following a recent shoplifting incident. According to a press release from Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, 33-year-old Kekoa Nihipali of Hilo was charged with six offenses in connection with the July 28 shoplifting incident at the Hilo Walmart. Nihipali was charged...
COVID-19 Vaccinations For Keiki 6 Months to 4 Years Old Available at QNHCH
A North Hawai‘i hospital announces that is now has COVID-19 vaccinations for younger keiki. Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea is offering vaccinations for children as young as 6 months old. The Pfizer vaccine for keiki ages 6 months to 4 years old is one-tenth of the adult dose, with three shots necessary.
Waimea Woman Arrested After Brandishing Firearm Outside Pāhoa Business
Hawai‘i Island police arrested a 24-year-old woman for theft and terroristic threatening for an incident that occurred at a business in Pāhoa on Monday morning, Aug. 1, during which the female suspect brandished a firearm. At approximately 9:02 a.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a report of an...
HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital
The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
