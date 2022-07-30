Hawaii County Weather Forecast for July 30, 2022

The 2022-23 school year begins Monday, Aug. 1, and with it comes a change in traffic flow for a portion of the mornings on a Hilo roadway while school is in session. A one-way traffic pattern for Waiānuenue Avenue, from the intersection with Komohana Street to Kamehameha Avenue, returns from 7:15-8 a.m. during school days beginning Monday. The Hawaiʻi Police Department will increase traffic enforcement efforts to ensure a safe transition back to the one-way traffic pattern. Those who do not obey the one-way traffic pattern face a $97 fine.

