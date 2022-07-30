www.classiccountry1045.com
Sharon Sizemore
3d ago
Very surprised and pleased. Back in the 90s, this facility did not have the greatest reputation, at least in surrounding counties, but apparently they've greatly improved and, as an Arcadia resident, I'm extremely glad to hear that.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8 million
Certain pockets of Southwest Florida seem to be immune from any national economic downturn trends, including the Interstate 75 and State Road 82 corridor in Fort Myers. A 64-acre parcel just east of I-75 and on the north side of SR 82 sold for $30.8 million. The property is flanked to the east by the Lexington Palms apartment complex and a planned warehouse and distribution facility currently known as Project Rainforest.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County teachers return to classrooms
Teachers are back in Lee County classrooms on Tuesday, with 450 new teachers joining the school district before classes start next Monday. Leaders with the School District of Lee County say nearly 100,000 students will be heading back to school next week. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready, and many feel a sense of premature exhaustion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That comes from the district’s learning models constantly changing due to the pandemic, from the push to get more pay and from the new Florida laws regarding education.
WINKNEWS.com
Property manager explains some of the reasons for rising rents in Cape Coral
Rental prices are skyrocketing everywhere in Southwest Florida, pushing people to move out of our area. One family says their rent was set to increase by $800 a month, so they packed their stuff and left the state, and they aren’t alone. It wasn’t that long ago that the...
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County
A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days, Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for-sale signs. Would-be homebuyers from across the nation snatched up every available property during the pandemic. Sales are still strong, but real estate company Redfin predicts a plunge is coming.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto Pet Food Pantry Offers Help
Did You Know That DeSoto County has a Pet Food Pantry at Animal Services. If you’re having trouble paying for dog food or cat food, we can help!. Call the Animal Services Supervisor at (863) 993-4855 for more information.
Purple alert canceled for missing Sarasota woman and her 5-year-old son
The Sarasota County Sheriff's department canceled a purple alert that was issued Monday night for a 43-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
Sarasota commissioners aim to help residents living in dust-filled neighborhood
Residents in Sarasota's Central Cocoanut neighborhood have been pleading for help for months.
Mysuncoast.com
19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tuesday morning crash between a sedan and a semitrailer has left a 19-year-old Sarasota man in critical condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Fruitville Road, east of I-75 at Debrecen Road. Investigators say the sedan driven by the Sarasota man was heading north on Debrecen Road approaching Fruitville. As the sedan pulled into the intersection, he pulled into the path of the semi, heading west on Fruitville.
Doctor refuses to sign Englewood woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest
Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, who passed away last month at the age of 76, are dealing with the unthinkable. No one will sign the death certificate, so her body remains at a funeral home.
WINKNEWS.com
Crash severs utility pole on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres
A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and temporarily knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road was temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.
classiccountry1045.com
DCSP To Host Bicycle Rodeo August 5th
DeSoto County’s Sheriff Potter presents the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Bicycle Rodeo on August 5, 2022, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Turner Center. This event is geared toward elementary school-aged children to assist in learning basic bicycle skills and safe riding habits. We do have to place a 30-rider limit on this event. To enroll your child, contact Lt. Hilgeman at THilgeman@DeSotoSheriff.org or Sgt. Santos at JSantos@DeSotoSheriff.org or call (863) 993-4700 ext. 2244 by August 4, 2022. Be Alert, Be Safe, Be Kind #besafebekind.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
Mysuncoast.com
Residents and visitors react to No Swim advisories at multiple beaches in Sarasota County and one in Manatee County
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - No Swim advisory signs could be seen at beaches and swim areas in Sarasota County, from the northern part of the county all the way to the south and everywhere in between. Seven beaches experiencing higher than normal bacteria levels in the county. Palma Sola South in Manatee County also continues to have a No Swim advisory. Experts say runoff from the rain is the likely culprit.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota hotel gets $57.5 million refinancing
The owners of Sarasota’s Art Ovation hotel have refinanced the property for $57.5 million. The 10-year loan was originated by national commercial real estate lender 3650 REIT. The 162-room, eight-story hotel, which is on 1255 N. Palm Ave., is owned by the Prime Group, a real estate development firm...
