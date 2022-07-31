Vans US Open of Surfing begins in Huntington Beach on Saturday

The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing begins Saturday in Huntington Beach with a focus on the environment and eco-consciousness.

The competition at the Huntington Beach Pier begins with the Vans BMX Waffle Cup Saturday and Sunday.

Skateboarding and BMX competitions will be held Monday and Tuesday. A surf camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Surfing is scheduled to be held daily at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday though Aug. 7 with a field including three-time World Surf League women's longboard champion Honolua Blomfield and 2021 men's runner-up Harrison Roach.

There will also be surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, music and vendors. Free lunch will be served to fans from noon-2 p.m. daily.