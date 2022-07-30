Windham: First “fall” hunting season about to open

nptelegraph.com
8 harvested in Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
CARRYING ROYALTY: Long-time queen and flag horse retires
A very special horse carried his last rodeo queen in June. Kearney, a 21-year-old bay roan American Quarter Horse, owned by Marvin and Janet Mueller of Sutherland, Neb., has carried seven years’ worth of Miss Rodeo America queens at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. And his last...
North Platte Telegraph
Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
Jim Paloucek: Ruminations on Rec, rails and rent rates
Hot and humid weather encourages thoughts on random topics; maybe it is all the time spent inside where the air-conditioner hum rules the day. In any event, here are some observations on scattered topics recently in our local news. Recreation Center: The community committee that has been studying the recreation...
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion
A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
North Platte man wins NPCC gun raffle
Mark Harwood of North Platte is the winner of a TriStar Trinity Break Open 12-gauge shotgun raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College Shooting Club. The shotgun was sponsored by the D&N Event Center. A total of 198 tickets were sold, and $3,960 was raised. Proceeds will be used to help...
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
Nebraska Task Force One Assisting Search & Rescue Efforts In Kentucky
Three members of Nebraska Task Force One are in Kentucky to assist with search and rescue efforts due to massive flooding. Training Manager and Rescue Team Manager for Nebraska Task One Ashley Engler tells KLIN News two team members are with LFR and the third is a retired member of the department.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three teens are in serious condition after surviving a serious crash Monday evening around 9 pm on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash as a one-vehicle crash, just east of Crane View Road on...
Watch now: Isolated rain across Nebraska Monday, small chance of severe storms
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Get the full details on both fronts in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-three; White Balls: fourteen, seventeen) (five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3. (ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $36,000,000. People are also...
Gothenburg student attends Youth Energy Leadership Camp
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Local student Braeden Anderson broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp. Anderson is the son of Brock and Stacy Anderson of Gothenburg. Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July....
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
