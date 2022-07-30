ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Performs With Metallica at Lollapalooza: Hellfire Club’s ‘Most Metal Meeting’

Life imitates art. Hardcore fans of Stranger Things season 4 are well aware of the fact that Eddie Munson is a big Metallica enthusiast — and actor Joseph Quinn just made his character’s wildest dreams come true.

“ 🤘 T his is for Eddie 🤘 ,” Netflix’s official Instagram account captioned footage of Quinn, 29, at Lollapalooza on Friday, July 29. “@josephquinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! Absolutely legendary!!”

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things.' Courtesy of Netflix

In the footage, the English actor was elated to meet the rockstars — James Hetfield , Lars Ulrich , Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo — backstage. “You’re taller than on the TV,” Hetfield, 58, quipped in the clip. “I’m a big fan of the show, have been since season 1. My kids and I, [watching it has] been a bonding experience for us .”

After the crew’s intimate meeting, Quinn joined the musicians on stage during their festival set as they duetted on the group’s “Master of Puppets” song.

“I’m a bit rusty, so I might need a lesson,” the Netflix actor told the band members before the performance, referring to his filmed covers of Metallica’s hits on the show.

The 58-year-old drummer, for his part, gushed: “Metallica is now a five-piece, guys!”

The band went on to gift Quinn a replica of Eddie’s guitar, which they all signed. “What the f—k,” Quinn exclaimed in the social media footage.

After their sweet meetup, Metallica shared a group pic with the Game of Thrones alum via Instagram , captioning it: “We call to order the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club.”

Fans quickly celebrated the wholesome musical moment via social media. “Joseph Quinn meeting Metallica is one of the best things [that] happened this year,” one social media user tweeted on Friday.

Another added : “Joseph Quinn you did it. you really did it.”

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform at Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on July 28, 2022. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Quinn’s character joined the Stranger Things universe for season 4 , which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

“There's a lot of devotion towards this show, and you don't want to ruin it. So it's been an amazing experience,” he told Collider in May. “It’s been surreal to be involved in something like this. It's just a huge honor, and to be able to participate in this season, and be amongst everyone trying to pull it off, it's a treat.

The actor continued: “[Eddie is] an 80s metalhead, he’s a Dungeon Master , he’s head of the Hellfire Club, which is the official Dungeons & Dragons club at Hawkins High. He’s really in and amongst all of the crazy stuff that I can’t talk about this season.”

