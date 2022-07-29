Funeral Mass Today (Friday) for Longtime Maple Lake Township Clerk, Dick Hogan

krwc1360.com
Related
krwc1360.com
Emmett A. Dillon
Age 67 of Maple Lake passed away July 31st at his home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel of Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Monday, 1 hour prior to the services, also at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel. Memorial Services for Emmett Dillon will be held on Monday, August 8th at 2 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast available online at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
Ron Stotko
Age 60 of Delano, passed away July 31st. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 1 hour prior to the services at St. Martha’s Hall at St. Peter’s Campus in Delano. Funeral services for Ron Stotko will be held Thursday, August 4th at 11 AM at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church – St. Peter Campus in Delano. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
krwc1360.com
Kenny Diedrich
Formerly of Monticello, passed away July 27th at his home. A Memorial of Life for Kenny Diedrich will be held Saturday, August 13th from 2 to 5 PM at the Ranfranz and Vine Center at 5482 Royal Place Northwest in Rochester.
krwc1360.com
Scott Stedji
Age 65 of Buffalo, passed away July 11th. A time of gathering will be held Thursday, August 25th from 5 to 6:30 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. A Celebration of Life for Scott Stedji will be held Thursday, August 25th at 6:30 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwc1360.com
Rivers of Hope to Host 2nd Annual “Walk for Hope” Thursday
Rivers of Hope reminds residents of the area that they will hold their 2nd annual “Walk for Hope to End Family Violence” this Thursday in Monticello. The “Walk for Hope” event is designed to raise awareness about the impact relationship violence has on our communities, and about the work being done by Rivers of Hope. Officials say so far this year, the group’s advocates have served an average of about 200 clients per month between youth and adult programs. Rivers of Hope is a non-profit founded in 1989 by a small group concerned about domestic violence in their local communities. Today the organization offers general and legal advocacy, education, support groups, information and referrals.
krwc1360.com
Drought Monitor Shows Wright County Still Dry Despite Recent Spotty Rain
The weekly U-S Drought Monitor report shows that Wright County is still listed as “Abnormally Dry,” with the extreme southern portion of the county now listed as being in the “Moderate Drought” category. While conditions are far better than last summer’s extreme drought, area farmers are...
krwc1360.com
Region 12C Preview, Scores and Bracket
The 2022 Region 12C Tournament is here, and again AM1360 KRWC will provide the best coverage throughout the Tournament. The Region begins on Thursday, August 4th and ends on Sunday, August 14th with the championship game right here on AM1360 KRWC. The top four teams advance to the state tournament. All games will be played at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Below is your one stop shop for everything you need to know for the 12C Regions! Preview, scores and bracket. Play Ball!
krwc1360.com
Extreme Heat Can Take its Toll on Livestock
While Wright County residents try to keep cool in the latest heat wave, livestock producers are also working hard to protect their animals from additional stress from hot weather. U of M Extension Agent Karen Johnson says all animals on the farm will need some extra care this week. She...
Comments / 0