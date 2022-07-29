Funeral Mass Today (Friday) for Longtime Maple Lake Township Clerk, Dick Hogan

Rivers of Hope reminds residents of the area that they will hold their 2nd annual “Walk for Hope to End Family Violence” this Thursday in Monticello. The “Walk for Hope” event is designed to raise awareness about the impact relationship violence has on our communities, and about the work being done by Rivers of Hope. Officials say so far this year, the group’s advocates have served an average of about 200 clients per month between youth and adult programs. Rivers of Hope is a non-profit founded in 1989 by a small group concerned about domestic violence in their local communities. Today the organization offers general and legal advocacy, education, support groups, information and referrals.

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO