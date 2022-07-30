ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News-Herald

LCHS girls soccer with chance to shine

Lenoir City High School’s girls soccer team is excited to get going ahead of the new season. With plenty of experienced players returning this year, including 11 seniors, the Lady Panthers believe they can do something special. “I tell them all the time, you’ve got the experience,” Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “This is not their first rodeo, they can go out there and play with anybody....
LENOIR CITY, TN
News-Herald

New start for Greenback girls soccer

After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
GREENBACK, TN
News-Herald

Setting their sights on success

Loudon High School’s girls soccer team is hoping for more success after winning the program’s first district championship last season. The Lady Redskins went 16-2-1 in 2021-22 on their way to a District 4-1A regular season and championship sweep and have nine starters from that team returning. “(Last year) was really good, to be honest,” Kaela Correa, senior central midfielder, said. “We ended really strong and unfortunately we lost the...
LOUDON, TN
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

