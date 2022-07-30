UK mobile industry cracks down on scam texts, reduces them by 97%

Major retailers are failing to reduce petrol prices in line with falling wholesale costs, the RAC has warned.The roadside recovery firm said the wholesale cost of unleaded – the price when it arrives at forecourts – is now back down to its early May price of 131.75p per litre, which saw average pump prices of around 167p per litre.But drivers are currently paying an average of 183p per litre at pumps across the UK despite the drop in wholesale costs, the RAC said.It comes after fuel prices hit their highest-ever levels earlier this summer as the UK’s cost-of-living crisis began...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO