UK mobile industry cracks down on scam texts, reduces them by 97%

BBC
'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'
For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
UK Supermarkets Scrapping Best Before Dates
Waitrose has announced it will be scrapping best before dates off hundreds of items - including its fresh fruit and vegetables - in an attempt to combat food waste. The supermarket has announced it will be taking the best before dates off almost 500 items from September, in a move that's been praised by sustainability campaigners.
TechCrunch
Uber tie-up with Omio adds train & coach booking to app — starting with UK
The latter has built up its own consumer facing apps for booking intercity and international travel, across a wide variety of supported transport options, over almost a decade of operations. But, in recent years, it’s been ploughing resource into building out a b2b line — making its inventory available to partners via APIs so they can add transport booking options to their own apps and platforms.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
BBC
Broadband: Slow speeds risk 'excluding people from modern life'
The lack of high-quality superfast broadband in many parts of Wales risks "excluding people from modern life", a cross-party Senedd committee has said. Despite recent upgrades, the report warns many people in rural areas still cannot access adequate internet speeds. Committee chairman Llyr Gruffydd said everyone needed a high-speed connection...
Police officers back plan to go easy on shoplifters who steal to eat amid cost-of-living crisis as Tesco store launches pilot scheme after losing £50,000 a month to thieves
The police have given their backing to a scheme that will go easy on shoplifters amid the cost-of-living crisis. A Tesco store in West Derby, Liverpool which is losing £50,000 a month to thieves will be the first to launch the pilot scheme amid rising inflation and there are hopes it could be rolled out nationwide.
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
'It makes you feel really stupid': Helen Skelton recalls losing her £70k life savings after internet banking scam as she speaks out during new campaign
Helen Skelton admitted she feels 'really stupid' after falling for an internet banking scam in 2019. The Countryfile presenter, 38, lost £70k of her life savings after answering a few questions during a 'dodgy' phone call from what she believed was her bank. The star recalled the experience as...
Phone Arena
Rogue T-Mobile store owner found guilty of illegally unlocking phones in $25 million fraud
A former T-Mobile store owner was found guilty of breaking into the wireless provider's internal system allowing the rogue businessman to unlock and unblock smartphones. The illegal activities took place from 2014 to 2019 when 44-year-old Argishti Khudaverdyan unlocked phones from T-Mobile and other carriers' networks allowing those buying the handsets to use them with other network providers.
Fraud expert warns of twist to fake ‘Hi mum, hi dad’ messages
A fraud expert at a major bank is warning of a recent pick-up in fake “Hi mum” and “Hi dad” messages – with some involving a twist where people are asked to transfer money to a friend or family member before it is then sent on to the scammer.Such scams have appeared on WhatsApp in recent months, and Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander UK, said they are now also appearing in other messaging forms, such as texts to mobile phones.“We saw a significant spate in fake WhatsApp messages pretending to be from people’s children,” he told...
Phone Arena
'Bleak' European smartphone market report provides both good and bad news for Samsung and Apple
If you thought the latest global smartphone shipment numbers were bad, dropping by a little over 3 percent compared to the second quarter of last year, wait until you see how poorly the world's largest vendors performed on the old continent in Q2 2022. If the newest regional quarterly estimates...
Phone Arena
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones. The most...
Phone Arena
Google's tweaking of Android 13 could be behind delay in start of Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta
Google has been taking Android 13 out to test drive since February when it released the first of two Android 13 Developer Previews. In April, the beta program for Android 13 began, and sometime this month, the final version of the OS will be dropped for the Pixel 3a series and later. But an unplanned Android 13 beta release might have caused Samsung to delay its own One UI 5.0 beta program.
Big retailers failing to cut fuel prices in line with wholesale cost, RAC warns
Major retailers are failing to reduce petrol prices in line with falling wholesale costs, the RAC has warned.The roadside recovery firm said the wholesale cost of unleaded – the price when it arrives at forecourts – is now back down to its early May price of 131.75p per litre, which saw average pump prices of around 167p per litre.But drivers are currently paying an average of 183p per litre at pumps across the UK despite the drop in wholesale costs, the RAC said.It comes after fuel prices hit their highest-ever levels earlier this summer as the UK’s cost-of-living crisis began...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: From an iPhone clone to a global powerhouse - the student becomes the master?
For those who don't know, Xiaomi is much more than just a smartphone company. Sort of like Samsung, the Chinese brand makes/produces home appliances, but it also has a bunch of "side hustles', like the Xiaomi Electric scooter (one of the best-selling electric scooters worldwide), and, more recently, a prototype EV set to be unveiled by the end of August.
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as UK hit by more rail strikes
This week, the UK has been hit by more rail strikes: one on Wednesday, with another coming up on Saturday.Walkouts involve different unions - RMT and Aslef respectively - across different train operators, but have major impacts on travellers’ plans.The 27 July strike left only one in five trains running, with some destinations seeing no services at all; the industrial action on 30 July involves drivers working for Chiltern, Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains, and will also cause widespread disruption.Further strikes are planned for August So what does it...
Phone Arena
Rumored Nothing Phone (1) Lite with plain glass back and 5000mAh battery is not in the works
Last month we saw the introduction and the release of the Nothing Phone (1), the brainchild of former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who left OnePlus to start anew with Nothing. The company's first product, as you might already know, was the Nothing ear (1), a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. And while it is way too early to judge whether the Nothing Phone (1) has been a success, there is already a rumor involving a second handset for the company.
Ex-health secretaries call for immediate payouts to UK blood scandal victims
Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock and Andy Burnham back chair of inquiry’s recommendation for compensation ‘without delay’
Pork, Pimms and Boris for PM: A day with the 0.3 per cent of the population deciding the UK’s next leader
On the manicured lawns of Peter and Marjorie Marsh’s home – Aston Hall, a 15th century pile – 150 guests sit around trestle tables enjoying a hog roast and glasses of Pimms.They are mainly retired and, if the spacious driveway and courtyard out front is any indication, have arrived here in a variety of Aston Martins, BMWs and Range Rovers.They are also among the 0.3 per cent of the UK population – about 150,000 people – who will get to decide the country’s next prime minister.This is the summer social of the North Shropshire Conservatives. And, if the conversation today...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a?
The next chapter in Google’s phone book (pun intended) has been already written - the Pixel 6a has been officially announced. You’ve probably already familiarized yourself with this hot new mid range offering through our Pixel 6a review, and yeah - there’s a lot to like about the phone.
