Zambia debt relief pledge clears way for $1.4 billion program, says IMF

China’s economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace. A private poll by Caixin on Monday...
The Gamble of Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan
On the surface, Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan looks like an American triumph. The House speaker flew into the island’s capital yesterday, undeterred by China’s threats and the announcement of military exercises in the surrounding seas. As she met with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, and spoke to its legislature, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping had to watch helplessly, able to do no more than order his forces to splash about in nearby waters in a display of rage and futility.
Avast shares hit record high after $8.6 billion NortonLifeLock deal gets UK nod
(Reuters) -NortonLifeLock’s $8.6 billion purchase of rival Avast won provisional clearance from Britain on Wednesday, overcoming the final hurdle to creating a consumer security software giant and sending Avast shares to an all-time high. Shares in Avast rose as much as 43% to 683.2 pence and U.S-listed NortonLifeLock’s shares...
Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
