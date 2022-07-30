Someone has to return punts and kicks for the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season, creating a job worth a spot on Brian Gutekunst’s 53-man roster. Matt LaFleur confirmed Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones is just an emergency option at kick returner, so scratch him from the legitimate options. Receivers Randall Cobb and rookie Romeo Doubs – both roster locks – have gotten opportunities to handle returns early in training camp, and having one of them do it during the regular season could save a roster spot elsewhere. But Cobb is a veteran with an injury history and should be protected, and Doubs – one of the early stars of camp – might be carving out a real role on offense.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO