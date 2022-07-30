Former Neighbours star Taylor Glockner on Mason memories and new career projects

www.digitalspy.com
Neighbours v Holby City finales
I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
Margot Robbie says she's "eternally grateful" to Neighbours
Oscar-nominated movie star Margot Robbie has thanked the show that started off her career — the now-finished Australian soap Neighbours. Robbie played the role of Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011 and returned to the role for the soap's last ever episode on July 28. Now, Robbie has spoken about how much she owes to the iconic show in a new interview with The Sun.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
Downton Abbey stars praise Maggie Smith following A New Era release
Downton Abbey: A New Era is now out to own on digital in the UK and we've got an exclusive clip from the bonus features, which you can watch above. The featurette sees stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern reveal what it's like to work with Maggie Smith who, of course, plays the legendary Dowager Countess in the series.
EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?
Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
EE - It still hurts that they killed Mel Owen off
Just watching some clips of Tamzin Outhwaites last stint on EE and it still hurts that's she is gone for good. I just can't fathom the thinking in killing off such a charismatic and ending character with so much history. It was a completely pointless death that had absolutely no...
Neighbours ending has Really hit me hard...
I have been thinking about the Neighbours ending since Friday and I think the reason its hitting differently is for a few reasons. Brookside finished when I was 16 years old and I remember it being sad and feeling emotional and like it was the end of an era. But 20 years have passed since then.
It looks like Corrie has finally ended its COVID restrictions
A packed night at the Rovers, more on-location scenes, Streetcars and Audrey's finally being seen for the first time in two years. Not to mention more complicated shots/scenes than we'd been getting for most of 2020-2022. I turned it on just as the Rovers was filling up, Jenny looked like...
How do stations play music?
This morning on Capital Breakfast Roman played an Abba track and made a big thing that he was playing it off the computer as they didn’t have the track in the system. At global for example does each station have pre loaded tracks suitable for that station only then ? Could Roman not had the track transferred from Gold/Smooth into the play out system? I am guess they didn’t want it in the system as there is danger it could be played again?
2022 Post-Villa Islander Watch
Thought it would be good to have a thread to keep track of any interesting goings-on now they're all doing now out of the villa. Particularly in terms of monitoring the most interesting question of all - how long will any of them stay together? I never follow any of them on social media during the show itself, but I think it's more interesting seeing what they get up to in the immediate aftermath.
Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?
**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
Love Island S08 E49: The Final - Monday 1st August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Previously... on Love Island... - Luca was annoyed that three couples voted for him and Gemma. - Tasha and Andrew's parents supported their relationship, but not without a mention of Coco. - Indiyah's family had a bone to pick with Dami as they ask him to "explain his behaviour" during...
2 shows are dominating the global Netflix Top 10 list right now
For the second week in a row, the weekly Top 10 list of Netflix shows around the world is topped by Virgin River, season four of which just hit the streaming service on July 20. The romantic drama, based on a series of novels from author Robynn Carr, posted 87.9...
Grease Special
Ir says it aired on the 9th of July this year, but I can’t find any more information about it online. Please let me know if you saw it. Nope, that’s just some troll on IMDB making things up- there’s no trace of it anywhere else. Posts:...
Jason Momoa Gets A Sweet Birthday Message From Lisa Bonet's Ex Lenny Kravitz, And Motorcycles Are Involved
Celebrating his recent birthday in style, Jason Momoa shared some motorcycle posts that highlighted his love of the hobby. Anyone who knows the star of upcoming movies like Slumberland and Aquaman 2 has an idea of how much his biking hobby means to him. Friend and fellow ex of Lisa Bonet Lenny Kravitz obviously knows Momoa’s passion for two-wheeled joy, and that very subject was involved in a sweet birthday message from the singer to his pal.
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?. Now that ITVX launching later this year. I would like every Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes available to stream permanently. EastEnders should release every episode they made should be available to stream on...
What side show will ITV give BB?
I dunno as i dont watch Love Island. does LI have a side show? i'd rather have a 6pm show like BBLB then a 11pm BOTS. Love Island: Aftersun airs on a Sunday after the main show, and this is something I can see BB replicating. Maybe even presented by whoever fronts the live shows.
