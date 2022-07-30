Green Bay police announced on Monday that they have launched an internal review after video from the weekend showed an officer shoving Packers running back AJ Dillon. The incident occurred on Saturday during a rain delay at soccer exhibition between Bayern Munich and Manchester City held at Lambeau Field. Dillon walked on the sidelines to engage with fans in the stands when an officer shoved him. Dillon spoke briefly with the officer after the shove, then performed a Lambeau leap — the traditional touchdown celebration for Packers players during home games.

