Green Bay, WI

102.5 The Bone

Green Bay police announce probe after officer shoves Packers RB AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field

Green Bay police announced on Monday that they have launched an internal review after video from the weekend showed an officer shoving Packers running back AJ Dillon. The incident occurred on Saturday during a rain delay at soccer exhibition between Bayern Munich and Manchester City held at Lambeau Field. Dillon walked on the sidelines to engage with fans in the stands when an officer shoved him. Dillon spoke briefly with the officer after the shove, then performed a Lambeau leap — the traditional touchdown celebration for Packers players during home games.
Yardbarker

The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
Yardbarker

Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.
Yardbarker

Packers Training Camp Power Rankings 1.0

In the days leading to Green Bay Packers training camp, we ranked all 90 players on the roster. If printed, the volume of pages would go from here to the moon and back. For a little lighter read, here is our Week 1 training camp power rankings. These are based...
