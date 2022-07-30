ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia

The Guardian
 3 days ago
Other countries who have been cut off have refused to pay in roubles but Gazprom did not specify which gas supply conditions Latvia had allegedly violated.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped sending gas to Latvia after accusing it of violating supply conditions, a move the Baltic country said would have little impact on its gas supplies.

Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark, which refused to pay for gas in line with an order by President Vladimir Putin requiring rouble accounts to be set up in a Russian bank.

Russia has also halted gas sales to Shell Energy Europe in Germany.

In a statement on Saturday, Gazprom did not specify which gas supply conditions Latvia, a European Union and Nato military alliance member bordering Russia, had allegedly violated.

Edijs Saicans, deputy state secretary on energy policy at the Latvian Economy Ministry, said Gazprom’s move would have little effect given that Latvia has already decided to ban Russian gas imports from 1 January 2023.

“We do not see any major impacts from such a move,” he said.

Gazprom’s announcement came a day after Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze said it was buying gas from Russia and paying in euros rather than the roubles required when trading with Gazprom.

A spokesperson for Latvijas Gaze, however, said on Friday that it was not purchasing gas from Gazprom. Latvijas Gaze would not name its Russian provider, citing business confidentiality.

Latvijas Gaze did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday after Gazprom’s announcement.

EU countries agreed on Tuesday to an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter, preparing for a winter of uncertain supplies from Russia.

In March, Putin said the world’s largest natural gas producer would require countries designated as “unfriendly” in their stance on Moscow’s actions in Ukraine to pay for piped gas in roubles.

The European Commission – which has warned that complying with Putin’s order could breach EU sanctions on Moscow – has urged companies to keep paying in the currency agreed in their contracts with Gazprom.

Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
The Guardian

