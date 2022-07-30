The Coolest Stuff Grand Junction Has Found Second-Hand

espnwesterncolorado.com
Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies
Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
Grand Junction’s Tips for Enjoying Concerts at Las Colonias Amphitheater
We have lots of concerts still to come in Grand Junction over the second half of 2022. For some, the concerts in late summer and fall may be your first visit to The Amp at Las Colonias. We asked you for some pro tips for those who may be attending...
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
This Is Why People In Colorado Wear Red On Fridays
If you walk into a certain bar in Fruita, Colorado on a Friday, you'll notice everyone is wearing red. What's going on?. It's going to happen again this Friday, and next Friday, and you can be a part of it. What's Up With the Red Shirts On Friday's in Fruita.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
cpr.org
The Palisade Plunge opened amid wide fanfare, but now, its makers are urging people be cautious — and bring enough water — in the summer heat
The Grand Mesa looms like a huge ship in the distance over much of Mesa County. At about 11,000 feet of elevation, it offers an alpine respite from the often scorching valley below. And for decades, mountain bikers asked themselves the same thing: What if I could ride down it?
5 Reasons To Enroll in Grand Junction Colorado’s Citizens Police Academy
Would you like to learn more about the inner workings of Grand Junction's Police Department? Here are five reasons why you should consider participating in the Citizens Police Academy. The Grand Junction Police Department is accepting applications right now. Some friends of mine participated in this program years ago, and...
Win Tickets to See Comedian Rodney Carrington in Grand Junction
Get ready for a night of big laughs from one of America's funniest comedians. The Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction welcomes Rodney Carrington to the Western Slope on Saturday, November 5th. Grab our station app for a chance to score tickets to the show this week. Tickets for Rodney Carrington...
If Your Colorado Hometown Had a Scented Candle What Would it Smell Like?
If Grand Junction got its own scented candle what would it smell like? Is there one smell that enough people could agree on? We'll never find out if we don't ask... Think back to your hometown. Was there a distinct smell there? Maybe it came from a factory. Maybe you lived near a bakery or a large body of water or something else that gave the area a particular smell?
Four Grand Junction Area Homes Listed Above $2-Million
Grand Junction, Colorado features some incredible custom-built homes that would make anyone dream of living in the Grand Valley. Today we are going to tour four listings from Realtor.com that are ready to be your next dream home here on the western slope. Scroll on to see these listings and to learn more about each one.
Home Built in 1936 for Sale in Historic District in Grand Junction
The nearly 100-year-old home is located in a historic district in Grand Junction and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Southwest-style house is nearly 1,700 square feet and was just recently listed. This home for sale has a completely fenced-in yard with what appears to be some mosaic touches...
$1.8 Million Grand Junction Home With 360 Degree Views for Sale
Grand Junction Home Built in 1908 on Over an Acre for Sale. The home is 114 years old and sits on over an acre.
In two key Mesa County races, economy and housing among top issues
In June, Charlie Pink was asked by a fellow Grand Junction union member to consider a run as the Democratic candidate for Mesa County commissioner in District 2. When Pink learned that Republican candidate Bobbie Daniel was running unopposed he heeded the call. The last Democrat to be elected Mesa County commissioner was Doralyn Genova, […] The post In two key Mesa County races, economy and housing among top issues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks
Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
Sentencing for convicted Grand Junction fentanyl dealer delayed again
A federal judge in Denver has again delayed sentencing the head of a fentanyl-dealing family to give the defense more time to analyze the demographic makeup of the juries that indicted and convicted him. Bruce Holder was convicted in April 2021 of charges related to dealing illicit fentanyl pills, including...
Gorgeous Cedaredge Log Home Comes With 16 Beautiful Acres
Here is a western slope log cabin for sale that just screams location, location, location. Nestled at the base of the Grand Mesa and located just 10 miles from Cedaredge, this majestic log cabin could not be situated more perfectly. You've got 16 acres on the countryside with fantastic views of the San Juans, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and the West Elks.
How Hot Does it Have to Get Before Grand Junction Crews Shut Down?
The Grand Junction, Colorado region recently spent some quality time basking away in 100+ heat. How hot does it have to get in Grand Junction before road construction crews can shut down and seek cooler temperatures?. While the question may seem simple, the reality is a direct answer is hard...
