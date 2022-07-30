Doggone Tired: Very Good Boy Rescued During Hike From Colorado Camp

espnwesterncolorado.com
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park
Summer or winter, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most visited places in Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park Is One of the Best Ways To Enjoy Colorado. Everybody loves the mountains, and Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the best ways to experience the beauty of Colorado in a variety of ways. Whether it's hiking, camping, fishing, viewing wildlife, or just breathing in the crisp, clear mountain air folks are flocking to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Not Your Grannies Blanket, Why Barn Quilts Are On Colorado Barns
Barns can be fun to decorate. Recently we told you what the star decoration on a barn means, but what about those "barn quilts"? The geometric patterns resemble a quilt block you might find on a gifted blanket from grandma. The ones you see on barns are often painted on a piece of wood.
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
These Voracious Goats Might Be the Next Best Tool for Battling Colorado Megafires
Be it scrubby, brushy, leafy, prickly, or even poisonous, chances are Lani Malmberg’s goats will eat it. Guided by her border collies and portable electric fencing, Malmberg’s 1,500-strong herd roams the West munching through overgrown brush up to eight feet high (while standing on their hind legs), filling their bellies while protecting Colorado and other states from wildfires.
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
The Restrooms At Red Rocks Are All Unisex Now. Cool Or Weird?
Some big changes to Colorado's world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater went down since the last time I was there. Changes include all unisex bathrooms. Is that a cool change or weird?. Red Rocks Main Restrooms Now All Shared Gender-Neutral Facilities. I've not been to Red Rocks since 2019, maybe even longer...
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
Crash on southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs caused major backups Tuesday evening
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound was closed for a period of time Tuesday afternoon following a crash. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a full closure near County Line Road north of Monument. At least one lane was open at about 4 p.m.
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling back into Colorado
GOLDEN, Colo. — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again this autumn. The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live...
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado
No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
