A Letter from a Former Charter Commissioner to Circleville voters, on Why to Vote YES

sciotopost.com
Breaking: Circleville Proposed Charter Results are In
Circleville – Voting has ended and the unofficial results are in. A total of 743 votes were cast in the Proposed charter election in early voting only. Those results are 496 No’s to 247 Yes votes. Those votes are broken up into 174 Mail Absentees, and 569 people who voted early in the Pickaway Election office.
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
unioncountydailydigital.com
NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday
MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
delawareohiohistory.org
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town
The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
Columbus’ new tax abatement policy increases fees to make sure affordable units built
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city’s updated residential tax abatement policy aims to increase the number of affordable units built in all neighborhoods and will increase the buy-out option to ensure more units come online. Last week, Columbus City Council approved an updated residential tax abatement policy, which will incentivize developers to offer […]
DeWine announces school safety measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
columbusfreepress.com
Tensions Escalate as Columbus Teachers March Towards Likely Strike
"Developers get handouts, kids get sold out!" rang out from the crowd gathered in front of the office of the Board of Education for Columbus Public Schools on Wednesday evening, July 27. Members of the Columbus Education Association (CEA), a union representing more than 4,500 teachers and staff members of...
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Law Enforcement Expand to Cover County for 2022 National Night Out
Pickaway – Pickaway county Law enforcement is teaming up with the Circleville Police department and local fire departments to spread 2022 National Night out to the corners of Pickaway County. Held on August 2, 2022, National Night to Shine is a community-building campaign that brings people together to celebrate...
What is the difference between COVID-19 reinfection, rebound?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to COVID-19, there are two things doctors are keeping an eye on right now: viral rebound and reinfection. This is after President Joe Biden went back into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 once again following a recent negative test. Doctors said it’s important to know the difference […]
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Substance Use Treatment providers are gearing up for the 2nd Annual, Pickaway County Overdose Awareness Day
PICKAWAY – On Wednesday, August 31 the community is invited to gather together to commemorate the lives lost to overdose. In addition to an evening of remembrance, this event has been scheduled to provide resources to treatment and basic needs; reduce stigma for those who struggle with substance use disorder; to hear stories of hope and recovery and the impact of lives lost in Pickaway County due to drug overdose, especially fentanyl in recent years.
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
sciotopost.com
Newpoint Gas and Babcock & Wilcox Sign Teaming Agreement on Pike County Ohio Hydrogen Production and Sustainable Manufacturing Facility
PIKETON, OH – In a milestone for a major clean energy and manufacturing project that aims to reinvigorate manufacturing and the economy in central Appalachia, Newpoint Gas today announced that Akron, Ohio-based Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) has agreed to serve as a foundational technology partner in support of Newpoint’s h2Trillium Energy and Manufacturing (h2TEAM) complex. The h2TEAM complex will serve as the anchor development project to launch a larger reindustrialization vision at the site of the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) facility near Piketon, Ohio.
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
Your Radio Place
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Fran DeWine to Welcome Dolly Parton to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Next Tuesday, August 9, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation is hosting this luncheon to raise financial...
America’s Best Value Inn shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A North Side hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road near its exit with Interstate 71, has been shut down via court order. It also cited […]
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
