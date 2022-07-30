ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica, The Gods Of Metal, Bestow A Gift Unto Their Heir Eddie Munson

By Jared Russo
digg.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead At 89

“[Her] light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heir#Heavy Metal#The Gods Of Metal
digg.com

Taylor Swift Seen Hiding Behind Umbrella As She Gets Off Private Jet

Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer putting the private in private jet while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
MUSIC
Variety

Mo Ostin Remembered: How He Transcended Tectonic Events in the Music Business to Give Warner Bros. Records Its Soul

Click here to read the full article. Decades ago, during the early part of my 29-year tenure at Warner Bros. Records (when it still had the “Bros” in the name), I thought about what would happen if we ever lost Mo Ostin. I admit it was a dark thought but even then I knew that the company was something special in the business as a direct result of Mo’s outlook and personality. There’s a song with the lyric, “You don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it.” But in the case of Mo Ostin, we knew what we had and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Maisie Williams Debuts Shaved Head Makeover: Before & After Photos

Maisie Williams looked less like Arya Stark and more like Alex MacKaye on the cover of the first Minor Threat EP with the shaved head she displayed at the end of July. Maisie, 25, had cut off the blonde locks she rocked earlier in the year, shifting her visage away from Jordan, the blonde punk bombshell she played on Pistol, and more towards Penelope Houston (of The Sex Pistols’ contemporaries, The Avengers). Maisie was taking some “me time” at the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, which sounds glamorous until one reads the photo’s caption.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

A Factory Line Of Terrors

TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digg.com

Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'

Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Playing With Your Food Is Good Actually

Kick this ball around enough, and you'll have some delicious ice cream when you're done. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Simply pour your favorite ice cream mix into this ball, slap in some rock salt for proper melting, and your ball game ends in the sweetest way imaginable.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy