Metallica, The Gods Of Metal, Bestow A Gift Unto Their Heir Eddie Munson

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead At 89
"[Her] light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
It's George Jetson's Birthday, So Voice Actress Shelby Young Does 'Jetsons' Impressions
He was born today, July 31, 2022, so this is the only day you can watch this video.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher.
Taylor Swift Seen Hiding Behind Umbrella As She Gets Off Private Jet
Paparazzi snapped the "All Too Well" singer putting the private in private jet while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
Mo Ostin Remembered: How He Transcended Tectonic Events in the Music Business to Give Warner Bros. Records Its Soul
Click here to read the full article. Decades ago, during the early part of my 29-year tenure at Warner Bros. Records (when it still had the “Bros” in the name), I thought about what would happen if we ever lost Mo Ostin. I admit it was a dark thought but even then I knew that the company was something special in the business as a direct result of Mo’s outlook and personality. There’s a song with the lyric, “You don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it.” But in the case of Mo Ostin, we knew what we had and...
Maisie Williams Debuts Shaved Head Makeover: Before & After Photos
Maisie Williams looked less like Arya Stark and more like Alex MacKaye on the cover of the first Minor Threat EP with the shaved head she displayed at the end of July. Maisie, 25, had cut off the blonde locks she rocked earlier in the year, shifting her visage away from Jordan, the blonde punk bombshell she played on Pistol, and more towards Penelope Houston (of The Sex Pistols’ contemporaries, The Avengers). Maisie was taking some “me time” at the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, which sounds glamorous until one reads the photo’s caption.
The Summer Of Sharing: People Are Renting Their Boats, Pools And More
People want a taste of the luxe lifestyle.
This Impressive Fan-made 'Star Wars: Jedi' VR Demo Shows Disney How It Should Be Done
Ian Higton tries out a demo for a fan-made remaster of "Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast."
Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Those 170+ Trips Her Private Jet Took This Year
Swift, a vocal environmentalist, topped a list of carbon emissions generated by private jet flights this week.
A Factory Line Of Terrors
TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health.
Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'
Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game.
Playing With Your Food Is Good Actually
Kick this ball around enough, and you'll have some delicious ice cream when you're done. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Simply pour your favorite ice cream mix into this ball, slap in some rock salt for proper melting, and your ball game ends in the sweetest way imaginable.
'Drunk History' Recreated The Moment Martin Luther King Jr. Convinced Nichelle Nichols Not To Quit 'Star Trek'
I can't explain it, but this thread is selling me on watching the entire show just so I can see all of this with my own eyes.
