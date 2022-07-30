ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
Packers' Lazard: 'I want to be the best receiver in the league'

Allen Lazard is set to take on a bigger role with the Green Bay Packers this season following Davante Adams' departure, and he's ready to make the most of the opportunity. "I want to be the best receiver in the league," Lazard said, according to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber. The...
Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.
