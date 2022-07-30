Lenoir City High School’s girls soccer team is excited to get going ahead of the new season. With plenty of experienced players returning this year, including 11 seniors, the Lady Panthers believe they can do something special. “I tell them all the time, you’ve got the experience,” Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “This is not their first rodeo, they can go out there and play with anybody....

