No loyalty: Most shoppers switch brands after just one bad experience!

Want a higher salary? Be more active on Twitter, study suggests
AUSTIN, Texas — It pays to tweet. A new study reveals executives who self-promote regularly on Twitter are more likely to receive job offers with high salaries than those who don’t promote their brand online. Study co-author Andrew Whinston — a professor of information, risk, and operations management...
Michael Saylor to step down as MicroStrategy CEO as the software maker records $917 million charge on bitcoin investment
Saylor will become executive chairman at MicroStrategy and will focus more on the company's bitcoin acquisition strategy.
Used cars most commonly-bought item both online and in-person, survey says
NEW YORK — Buying and selling used items can be a tricky business – with one in four Americans feeling “intimidated” by the thought of making a deal they’re unsure about. According to new research of 2,000 U.S. adults, 69 percent who have ever personally...
