TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Packers QB Jordan Love stands out during Tuesday's practice
After throwing a disappointing interception to Vernon Scott to end a two-minute drill during Monday’s practice, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love bounced back with a standout performance that included at least two big-time throws on Tuesday. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Love connected with...
Returner job may provide path to Packers' 53-man roster
Someone has to return punts and kicks for the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season, creating a job worth a spot on Brian Gutekunst’s 53-man roster. Matt LaFleur confirmed Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones is just an emergency option at kick returner, so scratch him from the legitimate options. Receivers Randall Cobb and rookie Romeo Doubs – both roster locks – have gotten opportunities to handle returns early in training camp, and having one of them do it during the regular season could save a roster spot elsewhere. But Cobb is a veteran with an injury history and should be protected, and Doubs – one of the early stars of camp – might be carving out a real role on offense.
Yardbarker
The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
Yardbarker
Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp
There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.
Yardbarker
Packers Training Camp Power Rankings 1.0
In the days leading to Green Bay Packers training camp, we ranked all 90 players on the roster. If printed, the volume of pages would go from here to the moon and back. For a little lighter read, here is our Week 1 training camp power rankings. These are based...
